Man Shot On South Orchard Knob Avenue Early Thursday Morning Suffers Minor Injury

A 54-year-old man suffered a minor injury from a gunshot early Thursday morning on South Orchard Knob Avenue.

At approximately 1:05 a.m. Thursday, Chattanooga Police responded to the 2700 block of Rossville Boulevard on a report of a delayed shooting.

The victim had left the scene by the time police arrived. Officers were able to locate the him at another location and found that he was suffering from a very minor gunshot wound. Officers summoned EMS, however he refused treatment.



Investigators with the Violent Crimes Unit responded to conduct an investigation.



The victim said that he believed he was shot in the 2100 block of South Orchard Knob Avenue, however a crime scene could not be located.



Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.