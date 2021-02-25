 Thursday, February 25, 2021 70.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

HCSO Silverdale Detention Center Smuggling Investigation Results In 10 Being Charged

Thursday, February 25, 2021
Hamilton County Sheriff’s Criminal Investigations Detectives uncovered an elaborate conspiracy on Tuesday to introduce drugs into the Silverdale Detention Center by means of smuggling contraband concealed within an arrestee.   
 
The investigation revealed Sara Ashley Meredith, 24, staged a domestic violence assault for the purpose of being arrested. Once arrested and inside the Hamilton County Jail, 601 Walnut St., a search warrant authorizing a body cavity search by medical personnel was obtained. 
 
Prior to the execution of the warrant, Meredith voluntarily chose to comply.
She produced one package voluntarily and then produced two packages from her person which negated the need for medical personnel to intervene.  When Meredith was getting dressed, another package was found on her person. Ultimately, Meredith introduced a phone charger and suspected narcotics into the Hamilton County Jail.  
 
The contraband retrieved was contained in four packages. Each was wrapped with black electric tape and condoms. The contraband in the packages is suspected or believed to be the following:
 
•         (45) grams of Methamphetamine (Cumulative)
•         (26) Suboxone Strips 
•         Tobacco (Unspecified Amount)
•         (.6) Grams of Heroin
 
“This investigation by our detectives highlights the extreme measures individuals are willing to take to introduce contraband into our facility. Since assuming full operational control of the Silverdale Detention Center on December 30th, our primary focus has been and remains the safety of both our personnel and the inmates in our custody. We will continue to vigorously investigate and hold accountable anyone who attempts to violate the safety and integrity of our facility,” stated Chief Deputy Austin Garrett.
 
Warrants have been sworn out charging the following seven persons with a variety of charges associated with the conspiracy and act of introducing narcotics into the Hamilton County Silverdale Detention Center (Note: These persons are either in custody or wanted):
 
Sara Ashley Meredith   (Age 24) (Bonded Out)
 
•         Smuggling Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Possession of Soboxone for Resale
•         Possession of Methamphetamine for Resale
•         Possession of Heroin for Resale
•         Possession of Drug Paraphernalia
•         Filing False Report
 
Haley Grace Neal   (Age 35) (Currently incarcerated at Silverdale)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Angelica Lenora Daniels   (Age 32) (Currently incarcerated at Silverdale)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Scarlett Lace Jackson   (Age 30) (Currently incarcerated at Silverdale)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Jamie Nicole Brock   (Age 29) (Arrested and Bonded Out)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Melissa Millsaps   (Age 40) (Currently incarcerated at Silverdale) 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Shaina Layne Hughes  (Age 23 (Currently incarcerated at Silverdale)
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
•         Conspiracy to Introduce Contraband into Penal Facility
 
Falisha Marie Daniels   (Age 30) (Wanted)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Richard Bruce Gray  (Age 34) (Wanted)
 
•         Conspiracy to Smuggle Contraband into a Penal Institution
•         Conspiracy to Distribute Controlled Substance
 
Deneisa Hemphill  (Age 28) (Wanted)
•         Filing False Report
 
This investigation was a joint effort between several HCSO divisions and units including the Criminal Investigations Division, Corrections Security Division, Narcotics and Special Operations Division and the Fugitive Division.

Georgia Has 107 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,206 New Cases

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Death, 67 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,994 New Cases, 55 More COVID Deaths

Things Going Smoothly At New Enterprise South Vaccination Site


