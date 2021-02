Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ABDELAZIZ, ABDELNASIR

404 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

THEFT OF PROPERTY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING OR

---

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BAYLOR, CHRISTOPHER JAMES

30 TUNNELL BLVD APT 221 CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

BUOYMASTER, WILLIAM DAVID

456 ELLIOT STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)

---

CHAMBERS, CHAISON R

862 BINFIELD RD MARYVILLE, 37801

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

COMBS, MISTY MICHELLE

1708 SOUTH HAWYHORNE ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DAVIS, GEORRAL L114 EVENINGSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 374045007Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF PROPERTYPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE---DAVIS, JEREMY DEWAYNE1103 GROVE ST APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFELON UNL. CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPONFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT---DECKER, VALERA MARJORIE3517 PINELLAS LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Federal MarshallBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DOUGLAS, LARRY LAMAR5102 CLUB DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37401Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---FROST, CHRISTOPHER1700 PARSON CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULT / DOMESTIC---FULLER, TODD GUSTIN101 BASHFORD LANE APT 20 GEORGETOWN, 40324Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyTHEFT OF IDENTITYTHEFT OF IDENTITYFORGERYCRIMINAL SIMULATIONTHEFT OF PROPERTY(ATTEMPTED)---GOODMAN, JOHN F1856 N PRAIRIE CIRCLE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEOPEN CONTAINER LAWSPEEDINGRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIACONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II---GRAVITT, DEAN JONATHAN3705 CONNELY LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROPERTY---GRIFFITH, SEAN TYLER2300 CHIMNEY HILLS DR Soddy Daisy, 37379Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JACKSON, TRAVIS LEBRON1912 TUSKEEGEE CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---KELNHOFER, JENNIFER A1703 EAST LINCOLN TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: OtherBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---LANAGAN, HEAVEN ANGELINA418 TUCKER ST CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MACERA, TIMOTHY R605 MERRIAM STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MARQUEZ-HIDALGO, GREGORIO B1381 DREAMCATCHER WAY HIXSON, 373434679Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDISORDERLY CONDUCTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---MASON, CLAYTON LEBRON5317 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CRACK COCAINE FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF HYDROCODONE FOR RESALESIMPLE POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---MCCROBEY, PETER MARTEZ5006 WOODLAND VIEW CIR CHATTANOOGA, 374102153Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPUBLIC INTOXICATIONDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE---MERCIERS, JOSHUA DAVID341A CAMP JORDAN A CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MILLER, CHARLES D540 CENTRAL AVENUE NW CLEVELAND, 373114926Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---PAYNE, DAMON MATTHEW4116 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 35 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHPOSSESSION OF MARIJUANA---RICHARDS, MARSHAL DALE10541 DODD CEMETERY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyMURDER IN THE SECOND DEGREE (ATTEMPT)CRIMINAL CONSPIRACY OF HERION FOR RESALE---ROGERS, BOBBY JOE295 LINDA LN ROSSVILLE, 30741Age at Arrest: 53 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---ROMINE, JEREMIAH C727 E 11TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH---SEYMOUR, AIMEE C614 MOONLIT TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---SMITH, JOHN DAVID1 E 11TH ST APT 0408 CHATTANOOGA, 374022776Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SMITH, JOSHUA KAMAU230 RIDGEVIEW LANE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)---SNYDER, KRISTA M701 MEADOW ST LAYFAETTE, 30728Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePOSSESSION OF METHTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE---STATUM, TAYLOR MICHELLE391 BLACKBURN LN TULLAHOMA, 37388Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---UPSHAW, MIA5231 USHER DR CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSESTOP SIGN VIOLATIONFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE---WARD, ELIZABETH GRACE ANN1020 MUSHROOM WAY SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 373771494Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE SECOND OFFENSE---WEBB, ERIC LEBROUN1 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 32 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEFPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---WELLS, ALEX MCKINLEY182 OLD HIGHWAY 302 GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTYTHEFT OF IDENTITYPOSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLSDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WHITE, GREGORY L6118 CALEB PLACE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 49 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORHARASSMENT