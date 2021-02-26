 Friday, February 26, 2021 47.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Woman Says Graysville, Tn., Man Pointed Gun At Her Near Northgate Mall In Road Rage Incident

Friday, February 26, 2021
Marc Allen Thompson
Marc Allen Thompson

A Graysville, Tn., man who allegedly brandished a gun at a family during a road rage incident was taken into custody on Tuesday.

Marc Allen Thompson, 52, was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, four counts of reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

On Friday, police responded to an aggravated assault report at Northgate Mall, where they were told a silver F-150 pickup truck had followed a woman through Northgate onto Hixson Pike. Police said the caller told them the truck then followed her to Hamill Road, and that the driver was a white male wearing a brown jacket and a gray beanie.

The caller told police that the suspect pointed a gun at her with her family in the car. She said she then began following the gunman. Police said they told her not to follow the vehicle. Police later met with the woman, who said she was going to Smoothie King when she was in the left lane on Hixson Pike. She said she wanted to get into the right hand southbound lane and cut off a truck beside her in order to get onto 153. She said she turned into the Books-a-Million parking lot to lose the truck, but that the truck did a u-turn and pulled into the parking lot she was also in.

She told police she drove back toward the movie theater, and the truck continued to follow her. She said that she pulled up to the stop sign where the Instant oil change and Chili’s is located, and the truck also pulled up beside her. She said the driver brandished a silver semi-automatic pistol and pointed it at her.

She said he then made a left onto Hixson Pike and then got onto 153 southbound. She gave police a license plate number, which came back to TIAQ Inc. When police went to that business, they contacted two assistants, who said the driver of the silver F-150 was Marc Allen Thompson, . Police went back to the victim and showed a picture of Thompson to her. She said Thompson was the one who pointed a gun at her.

Thompson was then taken into custody.

 


Hamilton County Has 4 New COVID Death, 111 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 111 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, with 75 patients hospitalized and 21 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 28 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,492. There were four more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Thursday, all white females,

Georgia Has 20 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,265 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there have been 20 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,007. There were 2,265 new cases, as that total reached 814,820 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 55,778, 174 more than Thursday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,103 cases, up 21; 58 deaths;

Opinion

Thanks For Bringing Attention To The Crotch Rocket Problem On Frazier Avenue

Thanks to the Chattanoogan.com police blotter for bringing public attention to the crotch rocket problem on Frazier Avenue and on the Veterans Bridge. I have witnessed this stupidity first-hand, both as a pedestrian and while driving in my car. My gratitude and respect go out to the Chattanooga Police Department and its officers who are trying to remedy this combination

Kindhearted, Loving People Still Abound

The other morning, I was with my sweet daughter and we were on the way to work. I was on another planet as we motored down Signal and when we got about 50 feet from the Krystal, my girl yelled "KRYSTAL!" Instinctively, I ram-jammed the brakes and whipped the truck to the right and there we were in line for a great bacon egg and cheese please biscuit with a big, fat bucket of coffee-

Sports

Mocs Softball Wins Two Over Tennessee Tech

Senior Cameren Swafford ripped a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the seventh of game one and belted an eventual game-winning RBI double in the bottom of the sixth in game two, helping the Chattanooga Mocs softball team to a pair of one run victories, 5-4 and 6-5, against Tennessee Tech on Thursday inside Jim Frost Stadium Chattanooga improves its season mark to 4-4 overall

Dan Fleser: Vols Land Brian Jean-Mary, But Ty Simpson Gets Away

Tennessee announced the hiring of football assistant Brian Jean-Mary on Thursday in a manner befitting this sort of news. Well, there was one deviation from previous announcements. Vols head coach Josh Heupel welcomed the former linebackers coach at Michigan as "a great fit" for UT's staff and hailed his energy and experience. In the same sentence, though, Heupel also noted


