Richards, Condra Charged In Drug Overdose Death

The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics and Special Operations Division has concluded an investigation into a Dec. 8, 2020 death in the Lakesite area resulting from a drug overdose with the arrest of two local men.

Marshal Dale Richards, 41, from Soddy Daisy, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder with a bond of $125,000, and criminal conspiracy heroin for resale with a bond of $25,000.

James Chad Condra, 36, from Soddy Daisy, was arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy heroin for resale with a bond of $25,000.