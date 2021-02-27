Police Blotter: VW Employee Just Needed A Few Winks After Long Shift; Car Dealership Wants Homeless Camp Gone

A man on Tremont Street told police he lost his wallet the evening before, possibly in an Uber. He said there were three illegal transactions on his Regions debit card, which was in his wallet. He said he did not have the times of the charges. He said he canceled the card that morning after he discovered the charges. The charges were: Starbucks (he thinks it was the North Chattanooga location) $176.57; Walgreens store #7776 (North Chattanooga) $682.70; and Milk and Honey (he says next to the Walgreens) $12.56.



Police found a man asleep in his car behind the movie theater at Hamilton Place Mall, 2000 Hamilton Place Blvd., around 10 a.m.

The man said he works at Volkswagen and lives in Rome. He said he works 6 p.m.-3 a.m. and gets tired going home and "just wants to close my eyes for a few before heading home."* * *An employee of Budget Rental, 2604 Amnicola Hwy., told police that morning he noticed a catalytic converter had been cut from one of the company trucks. No other damage has been done to the truck and no suspect information is known.* * *Police responded to 5900 Brainerd Road where a Lyft driver said he picked up a woman and was taking her to a location when she started arguing with him. He said the woman would not get out of his vehicle, so he called police. Police told the woman to exit the vehicle and if there was a problem she could take it up with Lyft management.* * *A man told police he left his Mercury Grand Marquis vehicle at the Wendy's, 5200 Brainerd Road, from 1 a.m. until 7 a.m. that morning after it broke down. He said his pistol was left inside it. He discovered that the gun was gone when he got back to the vehicle to have it towed to the Yates Wrecker lot, 2306 E 23rd St. He said that the rear door on the passenger side does not lock properly and he believes that's how someone got into the car. The gun was entered into NCIC.* * *A woman on Bellbrook Drive called police to report that a group of people came to her house and tried to get her to become "part of their group." She said that the group puts people on "a list" to do them harm. She also asked for police to "find the company." She was not able to give any descriptions about "the group" nor could she tell police who "the company" is.* * *A youth told officers that he was inside the Boys and Girls Club, 2312 Duncan Ave., playing basketball, and when he came outside, his car was gone and his keys had been taken out of his bag. Police contacted the youth's father, who owns the car, and confirmed with him that the car was stolen. The youth did not know who took his car and did not see it taken. The car was put into NCIC as stolen.* * *Police responded to a disorder at The Haven at Commons Park Apartments, 7477 Commons Blvd. A man said his chest started hurting and he fell to the ground screaming. The man said he did not need to be seen by EMS. He requested to be transported to his home on Ocoee Street, and police took him there.* * *Police were called to a residence on Kenmoor Drive after a couple got into an argument. The man said he got upset and threw his cup of hot chocolate across the room. The woman said she did not need police.* * *A woman on Reggie White Boulevard told police her boyfriend was threatened and wanted to make a report. The boyfriend said he was driving south on the Veterans Bridge from Frazier Avenue and was being followed by a gray Nissan sedan being driven by a man he identified to police. The boyfriend said he then received a call from the man following him who said he was going to "beat his (rear)" over $20 that the boyfriend owed him. The boyfriend was afraid of being injured, but did not want to press charges and said that he would give the man his money at a later date.* * *Police were called about a suspicious person who was reportedly knocking on doors and looking through windows at a residence on Old Mountain Road. Police found the man matching the given description walking on W. 40th. The man appeared to be acting normally. Police are familiar with this man and are aware that he is homeless. Police transported him to the Community Kitchen, 727 E. 11th.* * *A man called police and said he drifted off the road due to weather and clipped the mailbox at a business at 4050 S. Creek Road. The man said there were no injuries; he just wanted to report the damage to the mailbox. Police found the mailbox was separated from the post and the heavy metal post was bent sideways, attached to the ground. Police spoke with the business owner who valued the mailbox at $300.* * *A man on E. 14th Street told police he found an empty box, (approximately 20 packs) of his prescription for Buprenorphine. The man said that a worker had been in his home both on Saturday and Monday who he suspects took the medication. He said he believes this because the worker was the only person who has been inside his home recently and that the worker displayed unusual behavior the last time he came over unannounced.* * *Police spoke with a woman on Gorge View Lane about an incident she said occurred between between midnight and 1 a.m. She said she was at home with her boyfriend when a female known by her boyfriend entered her residence. She said she told the woman to leave and the woman went outside and started ringing the doorbell. She said her boyfriend told her the woman was a friend of his from the Knoxville area. She said she wanted there to be a report of this incident in case further issues arose. She gave police the woman's name and said she was between 60-65 years of age.* * *Police responded to a traffic accident with injuries at 3100 Navajo Dr. involving a stolen vehicle. The driver and all the passengers in the stolen vehicle fled the scene on foot. The owner of the vehicle was notified. The vehicle was towed to NC Towing and removed out of NCIC.* * *An employee of Planet Fitness, 6231 Perimeter Dr., called police about a woman who was upset that Planet Fitness had been charging her account even though she canceled it. The woman said the employee told her over the phone that they would refund her the $23.06 from this month's charges. She said that when she got to Planet Fitness they told her that they could refund the $23.06, but she would owe the back unpaid part of the contract that was $200. The woman was mad because they did not tell her about this over the phone. Police spoke with the employee and she said that the woman had two options: first she could get the $23.06 refund and pay the past due $200; or she could not get the $23.06 refund and they would close out the whole account and waive the past due $200. The employee said if the woman wasn't happy with those options she could call the corporate office and speak with them directly. The employee said the woman refused to leave after she explained all this, so she called police. The employee just wanted the woman off the property at this point. Police told the woman that she needed to leave Planet Fitness and call the corporate office.* * *Police stopped a vehicle with very dark tint traveling south on Grove Street. There were two black males in the vehicle. The passenger of the vehicle started walking toward the breezeway of 1115 Grove St. Police told the passenger to come back to the vehicle. While police were speaking to the passenger and driver, the passenger took off running. The driver said he did not know the manwho ran and he was only giving him a ride home. The driver gave consent for police to search the vehicle. Police did not find anything illegal inside. The driver was given a verbal warning for the tint.* * *Police received a call about a white truck sitting on Lincoln Avenue for about three hours. Police made contact with a man who was sitting in his truck. The man said he was waiting for his wife to get out of surgery.* * *There was a disorder at an apartment on Germantown Road. A woman told police that her friend had kicked her out her (the friend's) apartment. The woman said the friend was not allowing her to re-enter the apartment to get her house keys so she could go home, so she requested that officers attempt to talk to the friend regarding her belongings. Officers made contact with the friend, who said she did not have the woman's keys and she did not want the woman to come to her apartment again, claiming the woman had been harassing her and that they did not get along. The friend then returned to the inside of her apartment and the woman said that since she could not go in and get her keys, she no longer needed police, and she left the scene.* * *A woman on Brighton Lane told police that her neighbor attacked another female in the street outside her home earlier in the day. Neither the neighbor nor the attacked female were on scene after police arrival. Police explained to the woman that no action could be taken since the victim was no longer on scene and her identity is unknown.

Police responded to a report of a homeless camp at Capital Toyota Detail Center, 520 Airport Road. Officers spoke with the property owner. He said he wanted the people living behind his business to leave. Officers attempted to make contact with the individuals living in the homeless camp, but no one was at the camp. Officers left a note telling the individuals to leave.

