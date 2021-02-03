 Thursday, February 4, 2021 Weather

Tennessee Valley Healthcare System Administers 10,000 COVID-19 Doses

Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Within 28 days of offering the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs Tennessee Valley Healthcare System administered vaccine No. 10,000 on Wednesday.
 
Air Force and Korean War Veteran Harold King received the milestone dose. 
 
“I feel very well and haven’t had any problems with the vaccine,” Mr. King, 89, said. “I got it because it’s the thing to do. Other veterans should get their vaccine.” 
 
Vaccines are offered by appointment only to veterans who are enrolled in VA health care and are high-risk or aged 65 and above.
Those interested in the vaccine, should use the VA’s “Keep Me Informed” tool. Once their priority group is reached, veterans will be contacted by TVHS to arrange appointments. 
 
“Our teams are working diligently to offer the vaccine to our enrolled veterans and staff,” Jennifer Vedral-Baron, TVHS health system director said. “We are so excited to reach this milestone and make a difference in our communities. We’re not done yet.”

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

250 More Vaccine Spots Open Up In Dalton

I Stand With The Lincoln Park Community

In 2017, Councilman Anthony Byrd campaigned and ran on the promise to save the Historic Lincoln Park Community located between Erlanger Hospital and the Railroad. For years, unfortunately, the neighborhood association and Lincoln Park Coalition have had to fight without Councilman Byrd's assistance to preserve one of the last existing historic African American communities that haven't

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the

Mocs Ink Six Signees On National Signing Day

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football head coach Rusty Wright announced the addition of six Mocs to the program on the Spring 2021 National Signing Day. UTC welcomes two transfers and four high-school standouts to the 2020-21 recruiting class. "The biggest thing is, in this time of uncertainty, we found guys that can do a couple of different things," added Wright. "A

SoCon Title On The Line For UTC Grapplers This Weekend

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga wrestling team closes out the 2020-21 dual season at home this weekend. The Mocs are still alive for a share of the Southern Conference title when they host Campbell and Bellarmine in McKenzie Arena on Friday, Feb. 5. Doors open at 11:00 a.m. (E.S.T.) for a limited number of fans, with action beginning at Noon. Bellarmine faces Campbell


