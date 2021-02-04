 Thursday, February 4, 2021 42.0°F   overcast   Overcast

City Council Asked To Provide Trash And Recycling Cans For Known Homeless Camps

Thursday, February 4, 2021

The City Council has been asked to provide trash and recycling cans for known homeless camps.

Adam Foster, of the Lookout Creek Coalition, said the move "would make the city a whole lot cleaner and it would treat these people with dignity."

He said some cities elsewhere provide the trash service for the homeless.

Noting that one homeless camp is on Cummings Highway near Lookout Creek, he said adding the cans "would prevent a whole lot of trash from going into the water."

Mr. Foster said, "The reality is these camps are there and they will be there until more affordable housing is provided."

City Council members did not comment on the idea.


Police Blotter: Prospective Iphone Purchasers Take Off With Phone And Without Paying; Woman Not Happy About Being Trespassed From Sandy's Mini Mart

Police responded to a residence on Benton Drive. A man said someone had stolen the front bumper off of his truck. He was unable to provide any suspect information, but he said he did have a camera set up and would email police the photos of the suspect. The man said the bumper is worth at least $500 and he would like to press charges. * * * A woman living on E. Brainerd ... (click for more)

Former Pilot President Hazelwood To Get $750,000 Fine Back After Conviction Is Set Aside

Former Pilot Travel Center president Mark Hazelwood, who earlier paid a $750,000 fine after a fraud conviction, is getting the money back after his conviction was overturned. The Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals earlier set aside the conviction based on an inflammatory tape introduced to the jury. He will also get back a $300 special assessment he paid. Hazelwood is no longer ... (click for more)

Opinion

Fans Should Not Be Barred From 1st 2 UTC Football Games

I am an alumnus of UTC and a supporter for 45 years. I have never been more disappointed in the leadership of the UTC athletic department concerning the decision to bar fans from the first two football games. I read the article in your online paper blaming it on Finley being winterized. I call bunk on that. UTC has had several months to work with Finley leadership to make it ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Over 70? Get Ready

Health officials in Hamilton County are poised to lower the eligibility for receiving the coronavirus vaccine from those over the age of 75 to those over 70 today. The announcement is expected to be made on a live YouTube stream by the county Health Department at 3 p.m. Currently Health Department staff has been administering an average of roughly 2,900 doses per day to serve the ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs' Coltharp Named Pre-Season SoCon Softball Player Of The Year

Chattanooga Mocs softball junior infielder Emily Coltharp was tabbed the 2021 Southern Conference Preseason Player of the Year as voted on by league coaches, the conference office announced Thursday afternoon. Chattanooga (28) received two first-place votes and was picked to finish third in the coaches’ poll. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players in the balloting. ... (click for more)

CFC Shooting For April 13 Start At Finley While Still Rounding Out Squad

Chattanooga and Finley Stadium will be the place to be to start the 2021 NISA season. On Wednesday, the league announced a tournament involving the nine teams in the league. From April 13-25, Chattanooga FC will attempt to be the last club standing against sides like Cal United and Maryland Bobcats. “We have a history of hosting events, and Finley is a big attraction because ... (click for more)


