City Council Asked To Provide Trash And Recycling Cans For Known Homeless Camps

The City Council has been asked to provide trash and recycling cans for known homeless camps.

Adam Foster, of the Lookout Creek Coalition, said the move "would make the city a whole lot cleaner and it would treat these people with dignity."

He said some cities elsewhere provide the trash service for the homeless.

Noting that one homeless camp is on Cummings Highway near Lookout Creek, he said adding the cans "would prevent a whole lot of trash from going into the water."

Mr. Foster said, "The reality is these camps are there and they will be there until more affordable housing is provided."

City Council members did not comment on the idea.