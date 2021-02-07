 Monday, February 8, 2021 Weather

Man Rescued From A Sewer Pipe Sunday Afternoon

Sunday, February 7, 2021

A man trapped in a sewer pipe was rescued Sunday afternoon off of Gunbarrel Road. A homeless man was attempting to take shelter in the confined space when he realized he was stuck and couldn’t get out and called 911 around 4:30 p.m. He complained of leg pain.

The man climbed into the sewer through a small 24-inch pipe, crawled approximately 75-100 feet back and then went through a smaller hole and into a junction vault. He was unable or unwilling to climb back out on his own. The Chattanooga Fire Department attempted to access the vault through other manholes, but they were obstructed.

Multiple entries were made by members of the CFD’s Urban Search and Rescue teams to contact the man who was in and out of consciousness and a rescue plan was developed. He was maneuvered past obstructions and pulled through the 100-foot long, 24-inch wide pipe using special rescue equipment and ropes handled by crews outside.

Two hours later, he was recovered and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Quint 21, Squad 19, Squad 1, Quint 8, Squad 13, Ladder 7, USAR 1, USAR 2, Battalion 1, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift), CFD Special Operations, CPD and HCEMS responded to the call.  


February 8, 2021

February 7, 2021

February 7, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE 6711 FLAGCREST CR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE ...

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,326. There were 3,209 new cases, as that total reached ...

Officers were called to a residence on Timber Knoll Drive. A woman said she applied for a job for Juicy Crab on Indeed.com and, after a few conversations, she was hired. She said she received ...



Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BECKLER, LINDSAY NICOLE 6711 FLAGCREST CR OOLTEWAH, 37363 Age at Arrest: 32 years old Arresting Agency: East Ridge DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE --- BOWSER, DANA LATEEF 2304 KIRBY AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 Age at Arrest: 45 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE POSSESSION ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 5 New Coronavirus Deaths; 3,209 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,326. There were 3,209 new cases, as that total reached 772,978 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 51,842, 110 more than Saturday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,734 cases, up 25; 51 deaths; ... (click for more)

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Transgender Debacle

I have always been a huge proponent of women’s athletics. The reason is I like girls and cite literally hundreds, if not thousands of incidents where the wholesome goodness that every boy experiences from teamwork, sportsmanship, and that heady allure of winning may be even greater reflected in girls athletics. Now, just as coaches, athletic directors, and any parent who has a daughter ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Peyton Manning Elected To NFL Hall Of Fame

The most decorated player in Tennessee football history has added the sport's most illustrious individual honor to his list of accolades. Five-time NFL Most Valuable Player and two-time Super Bowl champion Peyton Manning has been named to the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame Class, it was announced Saturday evening at the NFL Honors ceremony. "It's a time of reflection for me, ... (click for more)


