Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 87 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,636 New Cases, 65 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 91 patients hospitalized and 25 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 35 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,994.



There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday, one male and two female, one white and two black, all over the age of 81, bringing the total to 418.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,152, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,424 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 747,462 on Tuesday with 1,636 new cases. There have been 65 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,631, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 1,293 people hospitalized from the virus, eight more than Monday.



Testing numbers are above 6.495 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 710,742, 95 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 1,901 cases, up 17; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 12,035 cases, up 51; 129 deaths, up 1



Grundy County: 1,533 cases, down 2; 28 deaths



Marion County: 2,521 cases, up 44; 38 deaths



Meigs County: 1,244 cases, down 2; 19 deaths



Polk County: 1,621 cases, down 1; 21 deaths



Rhea County: 4,064 cases, down 14; 65 deaths, down 1



Sequatchie County: 1,511 cases, up 2; 24 deaths



Knox County: 42,916 cases, up 92; 527 deaths



Davidson County: 76,662 cases, up 84; 800 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 83,147 cases, up 172; 1,376 deaths, up 11