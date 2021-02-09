 Tuesday, February 9, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 3 New COVID Deaths, 87 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,636 New Cases, 65 More COVID Deaths

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

Hamilton County reported 87 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, with 91 patients hospitalized and 25 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 35 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 38,994.

There were three more deaths from the virus in the county reported since Monday, one male and two female, one white and two black, all over the age of 81, bringing the total to 418.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 37,152, which is 95 percent, and there are 1,424 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 747,462 on Tuesday with 1,636 new cases. There have been 65 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 10,631, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 1,293 people hospitalized from the virus, eight more than Monday.

Testing numbers are above 6.495 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 710,742, 95 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  1,901 cases, up 17; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  12,035 cases, up 51; 129 deaths, up 1

Grundy County: 1,533 cases, down 2; 28 deaths

Marion County: 2,521 cases, up 44; 38 deaths

Meigs County: 1,244 cases, down 2; 19 deaths

Polk County: 1,621 cases, down 1; 21 deaths

Rhea County: 4,064 cases, down 14; 65 deaths, down 1

Sequatchie County: 1,511 cases, up 2; 24 deaths

Knox County: 42,916 cases, up 92; 527 deaths

Davidson County: 76,662 cases, up 84; 800 deaths, up 2

Shelby County: 83,147 cases, up 172; 1,376 deaths, up 11


February 9, 2021

Georgia Has 123 New Coronavirus Deaths; 2,633 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have been 123 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 13,481. There were 2,633 new cases, as that total reached 778,049 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 52,262, 334 more than Monday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 4,766 cases, up 20; 51 deaths; ... (click for more)

McKamey Animal Center Announces New Director Of Animal Services

McKamey Animal Center announces Suzanne D’Alonzo has been selected to serve as MAC’s new director of animal care. Suzanne comes to MAC with over 20 years of animal welfare experience, including four years spent at the Humane Society of the United States, developing and implementing best practices for animal shelters nationwide. "In addition to her sheltering expertise, Suzanne ... (click for more)

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Peyton & His Dream

You’ll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I’ve known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I’m a huge fan and I’ve watched him play countless ... (click for more)

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


