One Of Lookout Mountain, Tn., Burglars Had Previous Charge For Stabbing Police Officer At Casino

Tuesday, February 9, 2021

One of two Florida men arrested after a burglary, car chase and crash at Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Jan. 29 was charged in 2016 with stabbing a police officer at a Miami casino.

Police later released surveillance video they say showed Jose Carvajal Lopez stabbing a city of Miami Police officer working an off duty security detail at Magic City Casino.

Police said Officer Raul Perez was working off duty when he and Lopez got into an altercation.

Police said Lopez began stabbing the officer and he tried to remove him from the poker room. The officer was stabbed in the face and neck.

Lopez was afterward charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Lopez and Barbaro Rivera were nabbed in the town's first burglary in almost three years.

Mark Caldwell in his neighborhood news reported, "Saturday evening a week ago, LMPD officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 400 W. Brow Road.  The dark-colored SUV, bearing a Florida registration, was parked in the roadway with just the parking lights on and a driver in the vehicle.  While attempting to investigate the situation, a second individual came running from a yard and quickly entered the vehicle, and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed towards the business district.  

"The suspect vehicle was located on East and West at Evanwood where the driver fled the vehicle on foot. The passenger was taken into custody at that location without incident. The driver was located a short time later hiding on S Watauga Ave and taken into custody without incident. (Thank you to our backup officer from Georgia.)

"Both suspects were identified as being from Miami, FL. Both were arrested and charged with aggravated burglary, theft over $1000.00, and vandalism. The driver was also charged with reckless driving, evading arrest, and driving without a License. 

"Notably, both of the suspects are in our country illegally and the driver of the vehicle was being sought by ICE in connection with murder charges in Miami.

"After both parties were in custody, the investigation turned back to the area of 400 W. Brow Rd. During the investigation, it was found that a residence on W. Brow Rd had been forcibly entered and items stolen. The items taken from the house were located on the side of West Brow Road in a pillow case. The pillow case was located at the same location where the suspect SUV was parked and where the second subject had jumped into the vehicle. All stolen property was recovered."


Signal Mountain Dealing With Dispute Over Bids For Adding Reading Room To Library

Opinion

Bring Awareness To Bullying

When we post on social media we should consider the fact that our kids will see it. Posting on social media is no different than saying it verbally, and I would like to think that we would all be kinder with our words. I am not saying that we have to always rise above and that we should not say what is on our minds at times, but if we expect our kids to do better, then do we not ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Peyton & His Dream

You’ll have to forgive a little because when it was revealed Peyton Manning was going to be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame, the old sentimentalist seeped out of me. I’ve known thousands of athletes and coaches in my life, enjoying close relationships with hundreds and, to be honest, Peyton was never one of those. Oh, I’m a huge fan and I’ve watched him play countless ... (click for more)

Sports

Dan Fleser: Vol Freshmen Lead Comeback At Kentucky

Keon Johnson and Jaden Springer took Tennessee for quite a ride on Saturday night. Down 10 points in the second half at Kentucky, the Vols’ freshman guards passed driver’s education and climbed behind the wheel of a comeback. Johnson and Springer took turns leading a spirited rally by driving to the basket in transition over and over again. They combined for 18 consecutive ... (click for more)

Randy Smith: A Big Weekend For The Sheriff

With Super Bowl LV now in the books we can look back and reflect upon how amazing it was for Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady. The 43-year-old Brady won his seventh Super Bowl ring on Sunday evening by directing a 31-9 rout of the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs, further solidifying his reputation as the being the greatest quarterback in history. With that said, it was also ... (click for more)


