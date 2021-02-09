One Of Lookout Mountain, Tn., Burglars Had Previous Charge For Stabbing Police Officer At Casino

One of two Florida men arrested after a burglary, car chase and crash at Lookout Mountain, Tn., on Jan. 29 was charged in 2016 with stabbing a police officer at a Miami casino.

Police later released surveillance video they say showed Jose Carvajal Lopez stabbing a city of Miami Police officer working an off duty security detail at Magic City Casino.

Police said Officer Raul Perez was working off duty when he and Lopez got into an altercation.

Police said Lopez began stabbing the officer and he tried to remove him from the poker room. The officer was stabbed in the face and neck.

Lopez was afterward charged with attempted second-degree murder.

Lopez and Barbaro Rivera were nabbed in the town's first burglary in almost three years.

Mark Caldwell in his neighborhood news reported, "Saturday evening a week ago, LMPD officers noticed a suspicious vehicle in the area of 400 W. Brow Road. The dark-colored SUV, bearing a Florida registration, was parked in the roadway with just the parking lights on and a driver in the vehicle. While attempting to investigate the situation, a second individual came running from a yard and quickly entered the vehicle, and the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed towards the business district.