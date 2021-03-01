Police Blotter: Anonymous Was Right About Truck Driver's Past; Thief Went For The Designer Beer

Police found a disabled vehicle on Mountain Creek Road. A woman had damaged her vehicle earlier in the night when she tried to drive it and the axle broke, leaving the car stuck in the middle of the lane at 1000 Mountain Creek Road. The woman refused any reports and just wanted the vehicle towed. Cain's Wrecker responded.* * *An employee of the Circle K, 600 Ashland Terrace, called police and said that a man came into the store, took a case of beer, threw $5 on the counter and ran out of the store.She wanted to make a report for store record purposes.* * *A woman called police from outside a residence on N. Hawthorne Street asking for assistance. When police arrived, she said she believed her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend were inside the residence. The woman was rambling and visibly upset because she wanted to speak to her ex-boyfriend. Police spoke with the resident of the home, who said he was the only one inside. The woman left without incident.* * *A man on Citico Avenue called police and said he noticed a hat in his yard as he looked out his front porch screen door. He said upon walking out onto the porch, he noticed a cell phone and a handgun lying beside the hat. A Crime Scene Unit was notified of the items found and they responded and collected all the items.* * *The manager of the Auto Zone, 2021 E. 3rd St., told police a customer bought a brake master cylinder for his vehicle. The manager said the total price for the cylinder was $56.80. She said the customer gave her three $20 bills. She said it was later determined that all three $20 bills were counterfeit. Police collected and secured the money, which was turned into the CPD Property Division as evidence.* * *Police responded to a shoplifting at The Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd. An employee said a man came in and placed four outdoor light sets in his cart. He then went to Customer Service to return the items. He told them that he had forgot his receipt in his car and attempted to leave the store with the light sets. The employee said that once he passed the point of sale, she and another employee confronted him. They took the cart with the lights in it and began to go back inside the store. The man then turned around and ran out of the store. The employee said the man got into a newer black BMW SUV. The employee rang up the items he attempted to take and it totaled $556. The employee just needed a report for store records.* * *Police were called to Ashford Drive where a man said he saw a Ford F-150 swerving all over the road, which he said began near Shallowford Road and Jenkins Road. He told police that the vehicle was last seen near the Waterford Apartments. Police did not locate the vehicle in the area.* * *There was a disorder reported on Wilder Street. Police spoke with a man and woman who said they were in a verbal disorder. After talking with officers, they both agreed to separate for the night and said they would resolve their issue in the morning.* * *Police responded to a disorder at an apartment on Bonny Oaks Drive. A man told police that he had been in a verbal dispute with a woman about staying the night there. He said he did not want her to stay the night. The woman did not reside at the residence, so she was told by police that she had to leave. The woman gathered some belongings and left the scene.* * *A man on Forest Dale Lane told police that he started his 2004 gold Chevy Malibu that morning and then went inside his home to brush his teeth. The man said he did this to warm up the vehicle prior to going to work. He said when he walked back outside, the vehicle was gone. The vehicle was entered into NCIC as stolen.* * *An "anonymous" called reported to police that a man they named works and operates a truck for a local company and does not have a valid drivers license. A search for the man showed that he is currently revoked for DUI and has a habitual offender license status in Tennessee.* * *A guest at the Holiday Inn, 6274 Artesian Circle, told police that someone had broken into his vehicle while it was parked at the hotel. He said someone had broken out the passenger side window and went through the vehicle. He said the only thing taken was a 4-pack of designer beer worth about $20. Police watched surveillance video and noticed a red pickup truck appear to drive by the vehicle around 4 p.m.