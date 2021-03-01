 Monday, March 1, 2021 57.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

County Health Department Switching Some Resources From Testing To Vaccinations

Monday, March 1, 2021

 The Hamilton County Health Department’s COVID testing site at Alstom will be closed Wednesdays and Sundays beginning this week. The site will continue operations five days a week on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

 

“With the increase in both the demand and supply of the COVID-19 vaccine, we have remained flexible in our efforts and redirected staff from the Alstom testing site to our vaccination sites on Wednesdays,” said Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“If the situation changes and local need outpaces the 5 days a week testing we currently offer, the Health Department will add additional resources back to testing. We encourage residents to continue to seek testing when needed, by utilizing the site at Alstom, or another community testing site offered in the community.”

 

To determine if you should get tested for COVID-19, complete the CDC’s Coronavirus Self-Checker, click here.

 

The Alstom testing site is located at 999 Riverfront Parkway. As always, testing continues to be free and no appointment is necessary. Visit the Health Department’s website or call their COVID-19 hotline at (423) 209-8383 to request free transportation to the testing site or to learn about other community testing sites around Hamilton County.

 

Additional information may be accessed through these Health Department resources:

 

·        Website: http://health.hamiltontn.org/

·        Subscribe to the Health Department’s Newsletter: https://landing.mailerlite.com/webforms/landing/j6u3e5

·        English Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/HamiltonTNHealthDept/

·        Spanish Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

·        YouTube English: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCkF8VUBQFLiJoxh8Sk10mA

·        YouTube Spanish: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwHuLpBFuLOf6hDTOCFbfyQ

·        Twitter: https://twitter.com/HamiltonHealth


City Industrial Development Board Approves Expansion From 7 To 9 Members

The city Industrial Development Board on Monday approved its expansion from seven to nine members. City Attorney Phil Noblett said that will allow each of the nine City Council members to have an appointee. As it is, he said there are issues at times over certain districts not have representation on the board. He said after state charter changes are completed then two new ... (click for more)

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In March

It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)

Sports

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)

Tennessee Falters At Bruce Pearl's Auburn, 77-72

Tennessee lost the battle on the boards Saturday, as the 25th-ranked Volunteers suffered a 77-72 setback at Auburn Arena. Tennessee (16-7, 9-7 SEC) was out-rebounded by Auburn (12-13, 6-10 SEC) 38-31 overall and gave up 16 offensive boards to the Tigers. Freshman Keon Johnson led UT in scoring with 23 points on a 9-of-17 mark from the field. Classmate Jaden Springer ... (click for more)


