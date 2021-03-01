 Monday, March 1, 2021 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 57 New Cases; Tennessee Has 689 New Cases, 10 More COVID Deaths

Monday, March 1, 2021
Hamilton County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 57 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,658.

There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported over the weekend, both white males,  one between the ages of 61-70 and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 464.  

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,143, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,051 active cases. 

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 775,693 on Monday with 689 new cases.
There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,421, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 871 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than Sunday.

Testing numbers are above 6.789 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 750,755, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,001 cases; 10 deaths

Bradley County:  12,890 cases, up 23; 139 deaths

Grundy County: 1,684 cases, up 1; 30 deaths

Marion County: 2,940 cases, up 4; 44 deaths

Meigs County: 1,264 cases, up 5; 21 deaths

Polk County: 1,759 cases, up 4; 22 deaths

Rhea County: 4,150 cases, up 6; 73 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,558 cases, up 5; 27 deaths

Knox County: 45,959 cases, up 82; 582 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 81,463 cases, up 43; 867 deaths, up 10

Shelby County: 87,261 cases, up 42; 1,491 deaths

March 1, 2021

The Tennessee Senate on Monday passed SB 228/HB 3 , which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity. The legislation ... (click for more)

Breaking News

Tennessee Senate Passes Bill To Prohibit Transgender Student Athletes From Participating In Athletics Consistent With Their Gender Identity

The Tennessee Senate on Monday passed SB 228/HB 3 , which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity. The legislation will next face a vote in the Tennessee House. The date of the House floor vote has not yet been set. Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director, said, “Attempting to embed discrimination ... (click for more)

Man Says Woman Stole His Phone, Wanted $1,000 For Its Return

A woman suspected of breaking into a car and trying to ransom off a phone to its owner is now in custody. Police responded to an assault call on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. Officers said they met with the victim, as well as the defendant who was “sat down and detained next to him until police arrived.” The victim said Lakyia Harris, 20, had gone into his vehicle and stole ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In March

It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Nicholson Wins SoCon Wrestling Championship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior Drew Nicholson won the Southern Conference title at 165 pounds in Boone, N.C., Sunday. Nicholson was one of four Mocs to place in the event, leading UTC to a third-place finish in the tournament. Nicholson, the No. 3 seed at 165, opened with an 8-4 decision over VMI’s Jon Hoover. He then scored a big upset over No. 25 RJ Mosley ... (click for more)

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)


