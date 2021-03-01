Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 57 New Cases; Tennessee Has 689 New Cases, 10 More COVID Deaths

Hamilton County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 57 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 19 are county residents.The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,658.There were two more deaths from the virus in the county reported over the weekend, both white males, one between the ages of 61-70 and one over the age of 81, bringing the total to 464.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 38,143, which is 96 percent, and there are 1,051 active cases.The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 775,693 on Monday with 689 new cases.There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,421, state Health Department officials said.The state currently has 871 people hospitalized from the virus, 11 fewer than Sunday.Testing numbers are above 6.789 million across the state.The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 750,755, 97 percent.Here are the numbers by county:Bledsoe County: 2,001 cases; 10 deathsBradley County: 12,890 cases, up 23; 139 deathsGrundy County: 1,684 cases, up 1; 30 deathsMarion County: 2,940 cases, up 4; 44 deathsMeigs County: 1,264 cases, up 5; 21 deathsPolk County: 1,759 cases, up 4; 22 deathsRhea County: 4,150 cases, up 6; 73 deathsSequatchie County: 1,558 cases, up 5; 27 deathsKnox County: 45,959 cases, up 82; 582 deaths, up 2Davidson County: 81,463 cases, up 43; 867 deaths, up 10Shelby County: 87,261 cases, up 42; 1,491 deaths