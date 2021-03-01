 Monday, March 1, 2021 48.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Tennessee Senate Passes Bill To Prohibit Transgender Student Athletes From Participating In Athletics Consistent With Their Gender Identity

Monday, March 1, 2021

The Tennessee Senate on Monday passed SB 228/HB 3, which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity.

The legislation will next face a vote in the Tennessee House. The date of the House floor vote has not yet been set.

Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director, said, “Attempting to embed discrimination against transgender girls into state law, Tennessee senators voted today to ban transgender girls from participating in school sports. This hateful and unconstitutional bill is unnecessary - the bill sponsors have admitted that they do not know of a single instance of a Tennessee student facing any harm from a transgender athlete playing sports.

"Protecting women’s sports is important, but transgender girls do not threaten them. The vast majority of transgender students are not elite athletes. They just want to play sports for fun, with friends and classmates, to feel a sense of community and camaraderie, and to learn to respect and work together with coaches and teammates. We should not deny these life-changing opportunities to youth just because they are transgender. Should any transgender student be excluded because of this legislation, we are prepared to fight this bill in court.”


March 1, 2021

Tennessee Senate Passes Bill To Prohibit Transgender Student Athletes From Participating In Athletics Consistent With Their Gender Identity

March 1, 2021

Man Says Woman Stole His Phone, Wanted $1,000 For Its Return

March 1, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 New COVID Deaths, 57 New Cases; Tennessee Has 689 New Cases, 10 More COVID Deaths


The Tennessee Senate on Monday passed SB 228/HB 3 , which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity. The legislation ... (click for more)

A woman suspected of breaking into a car and trying to ransom off a phone to its owner is now in custody. Police responded to an assault call on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. Officers said ... (click for more)

Hamilton County reported 57 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, with 57 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Tennessee Senate Passes Bill To Prohibit Transgender Student Athletes From Participating In Athletics Consistent With Their Gender Identity

The Tennessee Senate on Monday passed SB 228/HB 3 , which would prohibit transgender student athletes from participating in athletics consistent with their gender identity. The legislation will next face a vote in the Tennessee House. The date of the House floor vote has not yet been set. Hedy Weinberg, ACLU of Tennessee executive director, said, “Attempting to embed discrimination ... (click for more)

Man Says Woman Stole His Phone, Wanted $1,000 For Its Return

A woman suspected of breaking into a car and trying to ransom off a phone to its owner is now in custody. Police responded to an assault call on Hixson Pike on Saturday evening. Officers said they met with the victim, as well as the defendant who was “sat down and detained next to him until police arrived.” The victim said Lakyia Harris, 20, had gone into his vehicle and stole ... (click for more)

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: My Garden In March

It was about midnight last night, just at the point we flip a page on the calendar, when the month of March arrived in the middle of a thunderstorm. You bet, just as it has for ages, this month arrives like a lion and eases out 31 days from now as a lamb. I could hardly mind the thunder; I am so glad to see the arrival of spring and the promise my flowers will awake from their winter’s ... (click for more)

Sports

Nicholson Wins SoCon Wrestling Championship

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga junior Drew Nicholson won the Southern Conference title at 165 pounds in Boone, N.C., Sunday. Nicholson was one of four Mocs to place in the event, leading UTC to a third-place finish in the tournament. Nicholson, the No. 3 seed at 165, opened with an 8-4 decision over VMI’s Jon Hoover. He then scored a big upset over No. 25 RJ Mosley ... (click for more)

February Football: UTC Shocks Wofford, 24-13

The Chattanooga Mocs have never played a football game in February and chances are good they won’t ever do it again, but the local guys have a perfect record in the month more focused on Ground Hog Day and Valentine’s than college football. It was certainly different being at Finley Stadium on a Saturday afternoon in a month more designed for basketball than football, but what ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors