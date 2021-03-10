Lodge Accident Victim Was South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Firefighter

The employee killed in an accident at the Lodge Cast Iron facility in South Pittsburg has been identified as Scott Moreland, a lieutenant with the South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.

The fire department said in an online posting, "It is with great pain that we announce the LODD death of Lieutenant Scott Moreland. Lt. Moreland was a great asset to our fire department and his community. Our entire fire department is in mourning but are with his family.