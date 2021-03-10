 Thursday, March 11, 2021 Weather

Lodge Accident Victim Was South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Firefighter

Wednesday, March 10, 2021
Lt. Scott Moreland
Lt. Scott Moreland
The employee killed in an accident at the Lodge Cast Iron facility in South Pittsburg has been identified as Scott Moreland, a lieutenant with the South Pittsburg Mountain Volunteer Fire Department.
 
The fire department said in an online posting, "It is with great pain that we announce the LODD death of Lieutenant Scott Moreland. Lt. Moreland was a great asset to our fire department and his community. Our entire fire department is in mourning but are with his family.
 
"To our residents of South Pittsburg Mountain we have South Pittsburg Fire Department and Sewanee Fire Department covering our district for all calls.
We ask everyone please pray for the family, fire department family, and friends.
"Lt. Scott Moreland, you will be missed allot by all of us here at the department. We love you buddy."

