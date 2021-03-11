2-Acre Lot In Rapidly Developing South Broad Street Area Sells For $3 Million

A two-acre lot in the rapidly developing South Broad Street area has sold for $3 million.

The location at 3203 Williams St.

It is near where Neyland Apartment Associates of Knoxville has begun grading for a residential development featuring hundreds of units across W. 33rd Street from Chattanooga Christian School.

It is described as being 1,500 feet from the new Publix at the former site of the Mt. Vernon Restaurant and Taco Bell.

A drawing of the property shows it "approved and ready for 45 units."

The Williams Street property, which is south of Wendy's, last sold for $1,190,000.