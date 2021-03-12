 Friday, March 12, 2021 Weather

Friday, March 12, 2021

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, GERARD 
2772 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL 
9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD 
3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA 
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE 
1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: 
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI 
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE 
4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRUMIT, EMILY A 
79 JAMESBURTS RD.

DUNLAP, 37327 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHASTAIN, JASON 
9 BURKETT ST. WEST PELZER, 29669 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ 
4361 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CROWE, CODY 
COUNTY ROAD 779 IDER, 35981 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 LORZAEPAM)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
(ALTERING TITLE OR PLATES)
---
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL 
241 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 374101312 
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR 
5717 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN 
6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741 
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD 
2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
HENSON, SUSAN JOANN 
900 AIRPORT RD,APT LOT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER 
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624 
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M 
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOYNER, KEVIN L 
4716 CURTIS CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
LAYNE, NOLA MARIE 
1348 EAST VALLEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
LEMONS, CHRISTIAN LEE 
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOVELESS, ANN MARIE 
713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, DAVID DANIEL 
6165 RIVER RUN COURT GAINESVILLE, 30527 
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GAINESVILLE GA)
---
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT 
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRUITT, JACKIE 
5035 BLUE SPRINGS RD SPARTA, 38583 
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SERRE, TODD A 
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN 
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM 
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363 
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPEEGLE, JANET RENEE 
12132 DOLLYPOND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308 
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STORY, SAMUEL JASON 
3418 HIXSON PIKE APT I7 HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN 
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSON OF METHAMPHETAMIN
---
TWITTY, JASMINE 
2109 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALDON, RICKY TODD 
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WEBB, PRESTON J 
8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

 


