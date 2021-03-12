Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
ANDERSON, GERARD
2772 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 35 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
FAILURE TO APPEAR
---
ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL
9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 56 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD
3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA
2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE
1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency:
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI
5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE
4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
BRUMIT, EMILY A
79 JAMESBURTS RD.
DUNLAP, 37327
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
CHASTAIN, JASON
9 BURKETT ST. WEST PELZER, 29669
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
RAPE OF A CHILD
AGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY
---
CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ
4361 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE II
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE
---
CROWE, CODY
COUNTY ROAD 779 IDER, 35981
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 LORZAEPAM)
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
(ALTERING TITLE OR PLATES)
---
CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL
241 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 374101312
Age at Arrest: 24 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR
5717 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 25 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN
6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741
Age at Arrest: 39 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
DISORDERLY CONDUCT
---
DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD
2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE
---
HENSON, SUSAN JOANN
900 AIRPORT RD,APT LOT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 62 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
HUFF, RICKY LEBRON
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 57 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASS
CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER
1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624
Age at Arrest: 50 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)
---
JOHNSON, LAMUEL M
1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 18 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
THEFT OF PROPERTY
TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE
EVADING ARREST
POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED
---
JOYNER, KEVIN L
4716 CURTIS CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION
---
LAYNE, NOLA MARIE
1348 EAST VALLEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Red Bank
(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)
---
LEMONS, CHRISTIAN LEE
UNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
---
LOVELESS, ANN MARIE
713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
MORGAN, DAVID DANIEL
6165 RIVER RUN COURT GAINESVILLE, 30527
Age at Arrest: 37 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GAINESVILLE GA)
---
NARD, EDWARD LAMONT
1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
PRUITT, JACKIE
5035 BLUE SPRINGS RD SPARTA, 38583
Age at Arrest: 55 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SERRE, TODD A
360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN
4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM
8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363
Age at Arrest: 20 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
SPEEGLE, JANET RENEE
12132 DOLLYPOND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308
Age at Arrest: 51 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
STORY, SAMUEL JASON
3418 HIXSON PIKE APT I7 HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 40 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
ESCAPE
---
TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEAN
HOMELESS HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 43 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)
VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSON OF METHAMPHETAMIN
---
TWITTY, JASMINE
2109 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WALDON, RICKY TODD
HOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
---
WEBB, PRESTON J
8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 19 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FELONY EVADING ARREST
RECKLESS DRIVING
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
STOP SIGN VIOLATION
TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE