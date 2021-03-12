Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ANDERSON, GERARD

2772 4TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

ARNOLD, TRACY DARRYL

9517 LOT A BARBEE ROAD SODDY DASIY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 56 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BALLARD, RODNEY EDWARD

3407 MYRA AVE EAST RIDGE, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

BERRY, CAMERON JUSTICE

1614 W 55TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37409

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BOYD, TEEZO NAVODNI

5717 BUNCH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRUMIT, EMILY A

79 JAMESBURTS RD.

DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---CHASTAIN, JASON9 BURKETT ST. WEST PELZER, 29669Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRAPE OF A CHILDAGGRAVATED SEXUAL BATTERY---CHUBB, CARLSTONIA MONTEZ4361 MONTVIEW DR CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IICONTROLLED SUBSTANCE IN SCHEDULE IIPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE---CROWE, CODYCOUNTY ROAD 779 IDER, 35981Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA(POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE 4 LORZAEPAM)POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)(ALTERING TITLE OR PLATES)---CUMMINGS, DESHUNN TREMELL241 W 37TH ST Chattanooga, 374101312Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---DAVENPORT, JAQUA DMAR5717 MOODY SAWYER RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---DIAZ DIAZ, JONATHAN6700 RINGGOLD ROAD RINGGOLD, 30741Age at Arrest: 39 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgePUBLIC INTOXICATIONDISORDERLY CONDUCT---DOTSON, CHARLES EDWARD2520 WOODFIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 64 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION COMMUNITY SUPERVISION FOR LIFE---HENSON, SUSAN JOANN900 AIRPORT RD,APT LOT 30 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 62 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---HUFF, RICKY LEBRONHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULTAGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESPASSCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSCRIMINAL IMPERSONATIONPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---JOHNSON, HENRY CHRISTOPHER1818 TUNNEL BLVD CHATTANOOGA, 374062624Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DOMESTIC ASSAULT)---JOHNSON, LAMUEL M1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED ASSAULTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTTHEFT OF PROPERTYTAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCEEVADING ARRESTPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED---JOYNER, KEVIN L4716 CURTIS CIRCLE RED BANK, 37415Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---LAYNE, NOLA MARIE1348 EAST VALLEY ROAD WHITWELL, 37397Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Red Bank(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)(VOP POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE)---LEMONS, CHRISTIAN LEEUNKNOWN CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---LOVELESS, ANN MARIE713 NORTHBROOK DR HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MORGAN, DAVID DANIEL6165 RIVER RUN COURT GAINESVILLE, 30527Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN GAINESVILLE GA)---NARD, EDWARD LAMONT1803 E 27TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 374071036Age at Arrest: 38 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION---PRUITT, JACKIE5035 BLUE SPRINGS RD SPARTA, 38583Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SERRE, TODD A360 WORTH ST NW CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---SIMS, KAVIN LAVAUGHN4223 TACOMA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---SIVELS, KHALIL HAKEEM8451 BLACK WALNUT DRIVE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 20 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SPEEGLE, JANET RENEE12132 DOLLYPOND RD CHATTANOOGA, 37308Age at Arrest: 51 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---STORY, SAMUEL JASON3418 HIXSON PIKE APT I7 HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyESCAPE---TAYLOR, WILLIAM SEANHOMELESS HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION(FAILURE TO APPEAR)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(THEFT OF PROPERTY)VIOLATION OF PROBATION(POSSESSON OF METHAMPHETAMIN---TWITTY, JASMINE2109 KIRBY AVE. CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WALDON, RICKY TODDHOMELESS SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED BURGLARY (OCCUPIED HABITATION)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF---WEBB, PRESTON J8668 DAISY DALLAS ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTRECKLESS DRIVINGRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIASTOP SIGN VIOLATIONTRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATIONPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE