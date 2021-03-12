Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday:

I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.



II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Oglesby).



III. Special Presentation.



IV. Minute Approval.



Order of Business for City Council



V. Ordinances – Final Reading: (None)



VI. Ordinances – First Reading:



PLANNING



a. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone).

An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone for the entire site. (District 4) (Recommended for approval by Planning and Staff) (Deferred from 03-09-2021)2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone). An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 38, Zoning Ordinance, so as to rezone properties located in the 7000 block of Shallowford Road and 2301 Rivendell Lane, for R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone and C-2 Convenience Commercial Zone. (Applicant Version) (Recommended for denial by Planning and Staff)PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksb. MR-2021-0006 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)c. MR-2021-0007 SSP Lucey, LLC (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a storm drain easement located in the 1300 block of Anderson Avenue, as detailed on the attached map. (District 9) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)VII. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Tennessee River Soccer d/b/a North River Soccer Association, in substantially the form attached, for use of the soccer facility on a portion of Tax Parcel No. 119H-A-003.01, for a term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 2)b. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Lakeside Youth Association, Inc., in substantially the form attached, for the use of the athletic fields and buildings located on Swan Road, Tax Parcel No. 129C-A-018, for a term of four (4) years with annual rent of $1.00. (District 5)MAYOR’S OFFICEc. A resolution confirming the Mayor’s appointments of Sarah Page and Chris Sands to the Chattanooga Downtown Redevelopment Corporation Board.d. A resolution authorizing the Mayor to apply for, and if awarded, accept the Bloomberg Philanthropies 2021 Global Mayor’s Challenge, for the HCD EdConnect Program, for an amount not to exceed $1 million.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Workse. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for JDH Company, Inc. relative to Contract No. W-20-011-201, Replacement Roofing System for multiple buildings at MBWWTP, for a decreased amount of $8,416.39, to release the remaining contingency amount of $32,000.00, for a revised contract amount of $303,431.61. (District 1)f. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. F-20-005-201, Replacement Roofing System for Fire Station No. 1 to Foam-Crete, Inc. of Chattanooga, in the amount of $140,229.00, plus a contingency amount of $14,000.00, for an amount not to exceed $154,229.00. (District 7)g. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 3 (Final) for J. Cumby Construction, Inc. of Cookeville, TN, relative to Contract No. W-16-013-201, Citico Pump Reliability Improvements, a Consent Decree Project, for the increased amount of $634,915.71, for a revised contract amount of $10,423,398.71. (District 8) (Consent Decree)h. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to award Contract No. P-20-004, Power to Protect Public Safety and Generator Back-Up to Lawson Electric Company, Inc., in the amount of $1,109,370.20, plus a contingency amount of $110,937.00, for a total amount not to exceed $1,220,307.20. (District 8)i. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 4 for Jacobs Engineering Group relative to Contract No. W-17-006-101, Program Management for Consent Decree Implementation, a Consent Decree Project, for WRD Operations Staff Augmentation in year four (4) of the five (5) year program, for an increased amount of $239,299.10, for a revised contract amount of $10,187,435.74. (Consent Decree)j. A resolution authorizing payment to Hamilton County Government relative to City/County jointly-owned properties insurance premium 2019-20, in the amount of $25,540.58.VIII. Purchases.IX. Committee Reports.X. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.XI. Adjournment.TUESDAY, MARCH 23, 2021 CITY COUNCIL AGENDA 6:00 PM1. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson.2. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Byrd).3. Special Presentation.4. Minute Approval.Order of Business for City Council5. Ordinances - First Reading:PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATION Public Worksa. MR-2021-0171 Arrowhead Investments c/o Bryan Youngblood (Abandonment). An ordinance closing and abandoning a sanitary sewer easement located in the 400 block of Druid Lane (405, 407, 411, 415, 419, and 423), as detailed on the attached map. (District 2) (Recommended for approval by Public Works)Transportationb. An ordinance to amend Chattanooga City Code, Part II, Chapter 24, Article XIV, Section 24-502, relating to speed on through streets.7. Resolutions:ECONOMIC AND COMMUNITY DEVELOPMENTa. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into a Premises Use Agreement with Lookout Valley Recreational Association, in substantially the form attached, for the use of the athletic fields and buildings located at 370 Warren Place, Tax Map No. 144J-B-008, for a term of four (4) years at the annual fee of $1.00. (District 1)b. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to award up to $64,000.00 in HOME Program funding to Tower Construction, to assist in the rehabilitation of an affordable two-family rental located at 1308 Buckley Street. (District 9)c. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Economic and Community Development to enter into an agreement with the Chattanooga Area Regional Council of Governments (CARCOG) for the management of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Brownfields Revolving Loan Fund (RLF) for a two-year term beginning on April 1, 2021.MAYOR’S OFFICEd. A resolution confirming Mayor’s re-appointment of Eddie Holmes to the Chattanooga Housing Authority.e. A resolution confirming Mayor's re-appointments of Katie Reinsmidt and Aon Miller to the General Pension Board.PUBLIC WORKS AND TRANSPORTATIONPublic Worksf. A resolution authorizing the Administrator for the Department of Public Works to approve Change Order No. 1 (Final) for Dusty Greer Roofing, Inc. of Monroe, GA, relative to Contract No. Y-19-021-201, Replacement Roofing System for Tyner YFD Center, for an increased amount of $4,400.00, to release the remaining contingency amount of $12,100.00, for a revised contract amount of $170,650.00. (District 6)g. A resolution authorizing an On-Call Blanket Contract for professional surveying services for year four (4) of a four (4) year term, Contract No. 17-002-901 with the following firms: (1) Arcadis US, Inc.; (2) ASA Engineering and Consultants, Inc.; (3) Civic Engineering and Information Technologies, Inc.; (4) Earthworx, LLC; (5) The RLS Group, Inc.; (6) S&ME, Inc.; and (7) Vaughn and Melton Consulting Engineers, Inc. based on the services categories of the professional surveying services that each consultant qualified for, the renewal of the seven (7), one (1) year blanket contracts for professional services estimated at $400,000.00 total annually for all seven (7) professional firms for use by all departments.h. A resolution authorizing payment to TVA for administrative costs relative to the pending acquisition of Tax Parcel No. 128B-C-006 for a new Law Enforcement Training Center to replace the current facility slated for eventual transfer to the U.S. Park Service to become part of the Moccasin Bend National Archeological District, for an amount not to exceed $100,000.00.Transportationi. A resolution authorizing the Mayor or his designee to enter into an Agreement for Utility Construction and Relocation as part of a 3rd and 4th Street Project with the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga, in substantially the form attached, with the City’s contribution of fifty (50%) percent of the total cost not to exceed $1 million. (Districts 7 & 8)8. Purchases.9. Committee Reports.10. Recognition of Persons Wishing to Address the Council.11. Adjournment.