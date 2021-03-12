New Law Enforcement Training Center Slated For Tract On Amnicola Highway Across From Lake Junior

A new Law Enforcement Training Center is slated for a parcel across Amnicola Highway from Lake Junior.

The wooded site near Highway 153 has long been owned by TVA.

The City Council on March 23 is to consider a resolution for the city to pay TVA up to $100,000 for administrative costs of TVA transferring the property to the city and county.

The resolution refers to "the pending acquisition" of the property.

The current police firing range is on Moccasin Bend.

The Chattanooga Police Department and the Sheriff's Department have long sought an alternate site instead of using the historic property.

The National Park Service wants to incorporate the current firing range property into its National Archaeological Park.

At one time there were plans to build a new enclosed police firing range on 11th Street near the former Farmers Market, but that proposal fell through.

The value of the Amnicola Highway property is listed at $482,000, according to the Assessor's Office.