2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Sunday Evening

Two men were shot in Chattanooga in separate incidents on Sunday evening.

At approximately 5:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Investigators learned that the suspect started a disorder with the victim prior to the shooting.

Then at approximately 6:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of East 44th Street on a report of a person shot.

Upon arrival officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene. The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.

Neighborhood Policing Officers located the original crime scene in the alley behind the 4900 block of 15th Avenue.

During the preliminary investigation it was learned the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal disorder prior to the shooting.