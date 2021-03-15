 Monday, March 15, 2021 56.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


2 Men Shot In Separate Incidents In Chattanooga On Sunday Evening

Monday, March 15, 2021
Two men were shot in Chattanooga in separate incidents on Sunday evening.
 
At approximately 5:33 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 1200 block of Grove Street on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival officers located a 24-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.  The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Investigators learned that the suspect started a disorder with the victim prior to the shooting. 
 
Then at approximately 6:02 p.m., Chattanooga Police were dispatched to the 2800 block of East 44th Street on a report of a person shot.
 
Upon arrival officers located a 35-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound and secured the scene.  The victim was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS with a non-life threatening injury.
 
Neighborhood Policing Officers located the original crime scene in the alley behind the 4900 block of 15th Avenue.
 
During the preliminary investigation it was learned the victim and suspect were engaged in a verbal disorder prior to the shooting. 
 
Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding the incidents to call 423-698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App.
You can remain anonymous.

March 15, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For March 8-14

March 15, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

March 15, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 8-14: DAGNAN PAUL DAVID W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY WARD CAITLIN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BEN CASAVANT, ABNER NATHAN 3302 WEEKS CIR CLEVELAND, 37323 Age at Arrest: 34 years old Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police Booked ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Walker County Arrest Report For March 8-14

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 8-14: DAGNAN PAUL DAVID W/M 49 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY WARD CAITLIN NICOLE W/F 34 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY SHOPLIFTING – MISD WRIGHT CHRISTOPHER GEORGE W/M 35 OFFICER MILLER PROBATION VIOLATION – FELONY MORGAN TIFFANY NICOLE W/F 29 OFFICER MILLER THEFT BY TAKING – MOTOR VEHICLE AVANS SHANDY LYNN ... (click for more)

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there is a highly significant local news story breaking so you will be aware of it quickly. To be added to the email headline list, just email us at news@chattanoogan.com. In addition, ... (click for more)

Opinion

TVA, City, County's Proposed Noise Damage To Property Owners

The proposal of the city of Chattanooga and Hamilton County may potentially steal the enjoyment of trout fishing at Lake Junior during the TWRA annual stocking (trout for breakfast - yummy), and depreciate the homes of hard-working property owners directly adjacent to the property. Is the city and county asleep? - no public hearing to discuss potential noise? Last time ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Will The Trial Be Fair?

In two weeks one of the most explosive trials in all of America’s history will get underway in Minneapolis, Minn. It is pretty obvious that white police officers used uncommon force in arresting a black man who was unarmed, yet who was overtly defiant to the police officers and did not obey their pleas to calm down. While George Floyd was being physically restrained with a long-established ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols To Face Oregon State In 1st Round Of NCAA Tournament

The Tennessee basketball program will make a third consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance, as the Volunteers landed in the Midwest Region as the No. 5 seed. The Vols (18-8) are set to face 12th-seed Oregon State (17-12) in the first round (gameday details are forthcoming). Two days later, the winner of that game will then face the winner of the first-round matchup between ... (click for more)

UTC Women's Soccer Remains Unbeaten In Conference Play

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team remains unbeaten in Southern Conference action with a 2-1 win over Western Carolina Sunday afternoon at the UTC Sports Complex. The Mocs improve to 3-0-1 overall and 2-0-1 against the league while Western Carolina falls to 1-3 in SoCon play and 2-5 overall. Chattanooga mounted a comeback for the second straight ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors