Fleischmann Says Southern Border Is A "Humanitarian Crisis Of A Tremendous Scale"

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, issued the following statement after traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border with Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and fellow House Republicans:

“Today, I joined Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy and some of my Republican colleagues on the southern border. I can tell you first hand, that what we are seeing is a humanitarian crisis of a tremendous scale. It is abundantly clear that President Biden’s disastrous open border policies – after only two months in office – have caused a grave crisis.

"I encourage President Biden to work with Republicans and make border security a top priority. I will be pushing for robust funding to secure America’s southern border and address this humanitarian crisis in my role as the Ranking Member of the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee.

"The long-term effects of this crisis will be devastating for our nation if we do not act immediately.”

