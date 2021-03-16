Lightning Strike Causes Early Tuesday Morning House Fire In Hixson

Early Tuesday morning, severe weather with lightning rolled into the Hixson area causing a house fire at 6912 Hampton Woods Dr.At 6:20 am, neighbors called 911 reporting lightning had struck a gas line, a house and a tree in Hampton Woods subdivision.Dallas Bay VFD responded and arrived on the scene reporting an exposed gas line with fire, a house fire and a tree fire. Firefighters worked to contain the house and tree fire and to keep the fire from spreading to adjacent homes.Fire officials on the scene reported two homes with $20,000 damage to each home.The gas company is on the scene and letting the gas burn off to avoid an explosion hazard.No injuries are reported but HCEMS is on the scene for any potential injuries to first responders. MOWBRAY VFD responded to the scene for additional manpower for Dallas Bay.