Hamilton County Schools On A 2-Hour Delay On Thursday Due To Severe Weather Prediction; Cleveland, Bradley Schools To Close

After conversations with the Morristown National Weather Service throughout the day and out of an abundance of caution, Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

Officials said the decision is "because of severe weather predicted for later tonight."

The time the bus arrives to pick up students, the time schools open for drop-off, and the time schools start will all be moved back two hours from the normal start time. To find out the start time for schools, visit the district website.

HCS at Home students will follow their home school’s schedule.

School-aged childcare locations will be open at 7 a.m.

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to expected inclement weather. There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday. School principals will work with groups regarding after-school activities. Bradley County Schools will also be closed.

Also on a two-hour delay will be Catoosa County Schools, Dade County Schools, Walker County Schools, Polk County Schools and Chickamauga Schools.