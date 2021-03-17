 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 58.0°F   thunderstorm heavy rain fog/mist   Thunderstorm Heavy Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Hamilton County Schools On A 2-Hour Delay On Thursday Due To Severe Weather Prediction; Cleveland, Bradley Schools To Close

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

After conversations with the Morristown National Weather Service throughout the day and out of an abundance of caution, Hamilton County Schools will open on a two-hour delay on Thursday.

 

Officials said the decision is "because of severe weather predicted for later tonight."

 

The time the bus arrives to pick up students, the time schools open for drop-off, and the time schools start will all be moved back two hours from the normal start time.

To find out the start time for schools, visit the district website

 

HCS at Home students will follow their home school’s schedule.

 

School-aged childcare locations will be open at 7 a.m.

 

Cleveland City Schools will be closed on Thursday due to expected inclement weather. There will be no in person or virtual school on Thursday.  School principals will work with groups regarding after-school activities. Bradley County Schools will also be closed.

 

Also on a two-hour delay will be Catoosa County Schools, Dade County Schools, Walker County Schools, Polk County Schools and Chickamauga Schools. 


March 31, 2021

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

March 17, 2021

Hundreds Of 1st Dose Appointments Available At Enterprise South On Thursday - Register Before Midnight

March 17, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman ... (click for more)

Hundreds of first dose Pfizer appointments are available on Thursday at the Enterprise South site, county health department officials said. Sign up here before midnight: https://bit.ly/3tzHcJZ . (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE PERJURY 03/17/2021 2 DELONEY, LUSTER DEWAYNE PERJURY 03/17/2021 1 GORHAM, ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman a ride to her address on E. 25th St. * * * A person called police with a noise complaint from an apartment on Stringers Ridge Road. Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment ... (click for more)

Hundreds Of 1st Dose Appointments Available At Enterprise South On Thursday - Register Before Midnight

Hundreds of first dose Pfizer appointments are available on Thursday at the Enterprise South site, county health department officials said. Sign up here before midnight: https://bit.ly/3tzHcJZ . (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors