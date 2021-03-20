Police Blotter: Wife Going Back To Ohio After Fuss On The Lake; Man Tosses Out "Dope" Left By "Jordan"

Officers responded to an vehicle theft at 1330 E 3rd St. A man reported he went inside the convenience store and left his vehicle unattended and running with the keys in it at pump 12. When he came outside he observed his vehicle exiting the parking lot traveling eastbound on E. 3rd St. The rightful vehicle owner did not see the suspect driving away in his vehicle. He said his vehicle has 24-inch red rims and dark window tint. This vehicle was BOLO'd city-wide and entered into NCIC as stolen. At the time there was not an employee at the Speedway who had access to the camera system,The officer was later notified by dispatch that the vehicle was recovered by Georgia Highway Patrol at I-75 southbound mile marker 299 in Bartow County. The vehicle was towed by Staceys Towing, Adairsville, Ga. The owner was notified.

* * *

Police were dispatched to an address at an apartment on Lake Resort Terrace on a disorder. On scene the officer made contact with a married couple. Both said they had been a verbal disorder. The disorder was over when the officer arrived. The wife said she was leaving the residence and heading back to Ohio. She packed her belongings and left while police were on scene.

* * *

A man spoke with police at 901 Carter St. He said earlier he had picked up a black male named "Jordan" from the Motel 6 at 2440 William St and transported him to "somewhere" in "Brainerd". He said after dropping "Jordan" off, he found one needle and a blue bag of "dope" underneath the back seat Jordan was sitting on. he said he was afraid of being caught with the controlled substances and threw them out of his car window once he was on the interstate. He wanted an officer to be aware of the incident and requested that he conduct a search of his vehicle. The officer searched the vehicle and did not locate any illegal items.

* * *

On 15th Avenue an officer made contact with a woman who said she had found a black leather wallet lying on the ground while driving by that location. The wallet contained the identification for a Mr. Erik Miller. It also held $39 cash money, various credit and debit cards, vehicle registration and receipts. The wallet was turned into Property Division.

* * *

The manager at Chattanooga Recycle Center at 5955 Brainerd Road said she found a Motorola cell phone plugged up to the building a couple of days earlier. She said she waited to call police to see if the owner would come back to retrieve their phone, but they hadn't yet. The phone will be turned into CPD Property.

* * *

A woman at 2332 Shallowford Village Dr. said she had homeless people cussing at customers and flipping them off. She said this has been going on for a while and the individuals are staying at the abandoned Shoney's restaurant. The officer went to the Shoney's, but did not locate anyone.

* * *

Upon conducting a traffic stop at 1300 Tunnel Blvd. an officerI made contact with Mr. Pines. The same officer had pulled Mr. Pines over earlier in the day for no tag on his vehicle, and upon further investigation, he discovered the he did not have a valid ID or insurance on the vehicle, and he also had a taillight out. That night he saw that Mr. Pines was driving the vehicle again. Mr. Pines was transported to Hamilton County Jail for driving on suspended, financial responsibility, auto registration law, and light law violation.

* * *

A woman said she was inside Orange Theory on Highway 153 from 5-6 a.m. During that time, the side, rear window of her white Toyota Seqouia was broken, and her purse was taken. Inside the purse were the following items: a wallet with credit cards, gift cards, and $20 cash. No one said they had seen any suspicious people or vehicles in the area.

* * *

At a location on Igou Gap Road, a woman said that between 615 and 715 in the morning, an unknown person broke out the right side rear window of her 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe and stole her purse and its contents.

* * *

A manager of Budget Truck Rental on Northpoint Boulevard said that sometime stole the rear catalytic converters off of two rental trucks - both 2019 Ford E350s. He said they have 10 of this type of trucks on the lot. He said they usually have three or four parked in front of the building and the others behind the building. He requested a Watch be set up.

* * *

At Oakvale Drive, a man said that between 1 and 3 a.m. Sunday, someone came on the property of this newly built unoccupied house and stole a Temp Star heat and air unit and moved the other to the front yard as to possibly come and steal it. He said there is a Ring doorbell in place, but the video is of no help in identifying the suspect. He said it showed a car pull up and a person get out with a flashlight and look around, then leave. He said then a pickup truck showed up to carry the unit off. He said the stolen unit will cost $5,500 to replace and $700 to reinstall the one that was disconnected from the house. He said he found a suspicious note on the scene signed by a former employee.