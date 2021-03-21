David Belle Isle Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State

David Belle Isle, an attorney, former mayor of Alpharetta, and runner-up in the previous Republican Primary for Secretary of State, has announced his intention to challenge Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Primary Election.

All supporters are invited to the official campaign Kick-Off Event on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009.

“I am running for Secretary of State to clean up the mess, secure the mail-in ballot, and restore voter confidence,” said Mr. Belle Isle. “In the recent elections, we witnessed voter suppression on a massive scale, triggered by voter uncertainty and made worse by the Secretary’s poor decisions, carelessness, and failure to lead. In the Senate runoff, thousands of Georgia voters chose to stay home rather than condone a process that appeared uninterested in the difference between valid votes and invalid votes. Mr. Raffensperger single-handedly bargained away our election integrity and skewered the credibility of our mail-in ballots. Then, he looked us in the eye and told us that the 2020 election was the safest, most secure election in our history. It was not, and it’s time to hold the Secretary of State accountable.”

Mr. Belle Isle points to the Compromise Settlement Agreement signed by Mr. Raffensperger and Stacy Abrams as the biggest obstacle to voter confidence and election integrity in Georgia. He said, “The Compromise makes it very difficult for counties to reject invalid mail-in ballots, which likely resulted in thousands of invalid ballots being fully counted. The integrity of our State depends on the integrity of our elections. As Georgia’s next Secretary of State, I will reject the Compromise Settlement Agreement and work to better secure the mail-in ballot process. I will work to clean up the voter rolls and call for a true independent audit of Dominion. Most importantly, I will put fresh eyes on our entire election system, from top to bottom, with the goal of delivering to the people of Georgia fair and provable elections.”

Georgia has been the focus of national attention during the election process, and Mr. Belle Isle believes there is a unique opportunity to demonstrate how common-sense conservatism can solve a state’s problems. He said, “However, It won’t be easy. Conservatives are under attack. We are being banned, censored, and cancelled. Georgians know that our shared conservative values are at the heart of our State’s success. The way we lead and the policies we have championed have attracted new businesses and lured new citizens to our State. Yet, there is national pressure on our citizens to vote against the very principles that got us here.”

Mr. Belle Isle knows that Republicans are seeking to support the right leaders who will help Georgians flourish. “Before those leaders can be successful however,” he said, “we must fix the mess at the ballot box and restore voter confidence in Georgia.”