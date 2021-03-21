 Sunday, March 21, 2021 68.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


David Belle Isle Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State

Sunday, March 21, 2021

David Belle Isle, an attorney, former mayor of Alpharetta, and runner-up in the previous Republican Primary for Secretary of State, has announced his intention to challenge Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Primary Election. 

 All supporters are invited to the official campaign Kick-Off Event on Monday, at 5:30 p.m.

at Alpharetta City Hall Park, 2 Park Plaza,  Alpharetta, Ga. 30009.

“I am running for Secretary of State to clean up the mess, secure the mail-in ballot, and restore voter confidence,” said Mr. Belle Isle. “In the recent elections, we witnessed voter suppression on a massive scale, triggered by voter uncertainty and made worse by the Secretary’s poor decisions, carelessness, and failure to lead. In the Senate runoff, thousands of Georgia voters chose to stay home rather than condone a process that appeared uninterested in the difference between valid votes and invalid votes. Mr. Raffensperger single-handedly bargained away our election integrity and skewered the credibility of our mail-in ballots. Then, he looked us in the eye and told us that the 2020 election was the safest, most secure election in our history. It was not, and it’s time to hold the Secretary of State accountable.”

Mr. Belle Isle points to the Compromise Settlement Agreement signed by Mr. Raffensperger and Stacy Abrams as the biggest obstacle to voter confidence and election integrity in Georgia. He said, “The Compromise makes it very difficult for counties to reject invalid mail-in ballots, which likely resulted in thousands of invalid ballots being fully counted. The integrity of our State depends on the integrity of our elections. As Georgia’s next Secretary of State, I will reject the Compromise Settlement Agreement and work to better secure the mail-in ballot process. I will work to clean up the voter rolls and call for a true independent audit of Dominion. Most importantly, I will put fresh eyes on our entire election system, from top to bottom, with the goal of delivering to the people of Georgia fair and provable elections.”

Georgia has been the focus of national attention during the election process, and Mr. Belle Isle believes there is a unique opportunity to demonstrate how common-sense conservatism can solve a state’s problems. He said, “However, It won’t be easy. Conservatives are under attack. We are being banned, censored, and cancelled. Georgians know that our shared conservative values are at the heart of our State’s success. The way we lead and the policies we have championed have attracted new businesses and lured new citizens to our State. Yet, there is national pressure on our citizens to vote against the very principles that got us here.”

Mr. Belle Isle knows that Republicans are seeking to support the right leaders who will help Georgians flourish. “Before those leaders can be successful however,” he said, “we must fix the mess at the ballot box and restore voter confidence in Georgia.”



March 21, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Says Lyft Driver Went To Wrong Captain D's; Couple Sets Up Housekeeping At Boy Scouts Meeting Hall

March 21, 2021

David Belle Isle Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State

March 21, 2021

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


A woman who is employed by Lyft told police she picked up a man and transported him to Captain D's on Highway 58. Once at the destination, she said the man became angry and told her she went ... (click for more)

David Belle Isle, an attorney, former mayor of Alpharetta, and runner-up in the previous Republican Primary for Secretary of State, has announced his intention to challenge Brad Raffensperger ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: ABDALLA, RADWAN 1118 GROVE STREET APT A CHATTANOOGA, 37402 Age at Arrest: 18 years old Arresting Agency: Chattanooga BURGLARY OF AUTO ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Says Lyft Driver Went To Wrong Captain D's; Couple Sets Up Housekeeping At Boy Scouts Meeting Hall

A woman who is employed by Lyft told police she picked up a man and transported him to Captain D's on Highway 58. Once at the destination, she said the man became angry and told her she went to the wrong place. The woman said she became afraid and asked the man to exit the vehicle. She said he became more verbally aggressive at that point and asked for his money back, but he eventually ... (click for more)

David Belle Isle Announces Campaign For Georgia Secretary Of State

David Belle Isle, an attorney, former mayor of Alpharetta, and runner-up in the previous Republican Primary for Secretary of State, has announced his intention to challenge Brad Raffensperger in the 2022 Primary Election. All supporters are invited to the official campaign Kick-Off Event on Monday, at 5:30 p.m. at Alpharetta City Hall Park, 2 Park Plaza, Alpharetta, Ga. 30009. ... (click for more)

Opinion

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: What Will The Schools Do With All That Government Cash?

The Hamilton County Department of Education is in line to receive $91 million, or, $91,025,240.10 to be exact, and Rhonda Thurman, a longtime member on the school board, wonders “What in the world are we going to do with it!” The money is part of President Joe Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which was $1.9 trillion (with a ‘T’) that was approved by Congress 10 days ago. According ... (click for more)

Sports

Lady Vols Hold Off MTSU To Advance In NCAA Tournament

The No. 13/15 Lady Vols shot a scorching 52 percent from the floor to fend off in-state opponent Middle Tennessee in the NCAA First Round on Sunday, winning 87-62 in the Frank Erwin Center. The game had been tied at the half, 39-39. Tennessee turned to their height and a zone defense in the second half to pull away. Senior Rennia Davis led Tennessee (17-7) in scoring, posting ... (click for more)

11th Ranked Mocs Win 20-18 Over 13th Ranked Furman

The 11th-ranked Chattanooga Mocs kept their Southern Conference ledger perfect with a 20-18 win at No. 13 Furman Saturday afternoon. It was a resilient effort in a hard-fought matchup of highly-ranked teams. The Mocs dominated the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. A season-high 390 yards of total offense was buoyed by 172 on the ground. The defense held the Paladins ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors