Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNETT, JOSHUA W

1013 DEBBIE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 36 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

BECK VALLE, KURSTIE LENNA

2713 CURTIS ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

CAMERON, TERRY ALLEN

2518 E 16TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

----

EDWARDS, ALYCEIA K

3744 ANDERSON AVE EAST RIDGE, 374121813

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE BY CONSENT

----

ELLIS, THOMAS

2205 MILNE ST CHATTANOOGA, 374064127

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF MARIJUANA FO

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF HANDGUN UNDE

VIOLATION OF PROBATION

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (FORGERY)

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (ATTEMPTED THEFT OF PROPERT

----

GANN, AMANDA ANN

281 MEADOWLARK DR RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 43 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

----

GATLIN, ANDREW BLANE

217 HUGHES RD CLEVELAND, 30752

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

POSS.

OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCE----GEARHART, HEATHER M1044 SEVEN SPRINGS CIR MARIETTA, 300682659Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----GILREATH, CLIFTON GRANT2468 HIGHWAY 95 ROCK SPRING, 30739Age at Arrest: 36 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaCONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONSPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----GOODMAN, JOHNNY LEE3028 NORTHWAY LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: UTCBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----HAUGHTON, PHILLIP KEVIN9200 COBBLESTONE HILL DR OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 22 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----HENDERSON, NICHOLAS HAYDEN6831 1//2 MARTHA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: East Ridge(DUI 2ND)----HOLT, AIDEN415 ALEXANDER MILL ROAD EVERGREEN, 36401Age at Arrest: 19 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)OPEN CONTAINER LAW----HORTON, DARIUS TREMANYE803 AURBEY ST. CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT----HUDSON, DESMOND DEONTE2405 DOOLITTLE ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDPOSS. OF HANDGUN WHILE UNDER THE INFLUENCEDOMESTIC ASSAULT----JAMES, MELVIN RAY139 SIGNAL HILLS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374051829Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION OR RESTRAINING ORDOMESTIC ASSAULTVANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF911 VIOLATION (IMPROPER USE)VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF----KOON, ROMEL ROLAND3401 CAMPBELL ST APT 215 CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMEDDRIVING WRONG DIRECTION ON "ONE-WAY" ROADDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----LINDSEY, WENSDY ROBBIN3615 IDABELL LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 48 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION----MARTER, KALEB CHANCE4102 SUNSET AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----MAYWEATHER, RODERICK1011 GADD ROAD APT 805 CHATTANOOGA, 37343Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGREGISTRATION, EXPIRED----MCCONNELL, WILLIAM RAY7316 BROOKSIDE DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 47 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENC----MCGILL, RHIANNA ALAYNE1205SPRING VIEW DR CHATTANOOGA,Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF HEROIN FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEPOSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCEDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)----MULLIS, BETTY L1220 LSREDO AVE EASTRIDGE, 37412Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE----PELHAM, WILLIAM SHAUN721 HIDDEN OAKS FLINTSTONE, 30721Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) (OVTHEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000----RAMIREZ, CHRISTIAN9259 SCARLET RIDGE OOLTEWAH, 37363Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION----RAMSEY, MARLIN DEMTRIUS7159 HOLLAND LANE APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankFALSE IMPRISONMENT(SIMPLE ASSAUT DOMESTIC)----REID, LYDIA KAY3827 ALTIMIRA DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)----SANCHEZ, JONATHAN BRICEHOMELESS COLLEGEDALE, 37363Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----SMITH, BOBBY ALLEN3003 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 33 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)----STYLES, ROBERT ANTHONY7925 HIGGINS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFELONY EVADING ARRESTFELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRECKLESS DRIVINGSTOP SIGN VIOLATIONREGISTRATION, EXPIRED----STYLES, ROBERT SHERWOOD7925 HIGGINS LANE HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 66 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS----UREN, HEATHER SAVANNAH2107 POE RD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF HEROINPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA----WAGNER, HOWARDEAST 23RD ST CHATT INN ROOM 273 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDISORDERLY CONDUCTPUBLIC INTOXICATION----WEAVER, KELVIN CHRISHONE619 SHANNON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPUBLIC INTOXICATION----WOOD, DANIELLE LEE605 WEST 14TH ST CT CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 41 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyFAILURE TO APPEAR----WYATT, SHAUN LEANARD4809 ARROWHEAD TRL CHATTANOOGA, 374112416Age at Arrest: 40 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITYDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE