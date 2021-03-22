 Monday, March 22, 2021 72.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


HCSO Awarded Federal COPS Grant To Support Employee Mental Health And Wellness

Monday, March 22, 2021

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The grant will provide enhanced mental health and wellness services for employees and other law enforcement officers across the region.  The HCSO is one of 41 recipients nationally to be awarded the grant which totals $98,572.

The grant will be used to develop a formal HCSO Peer Support Program and provide deputies with a series of mental health and wellness training opportunities during the two-year project period. 

According to the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services, good mental and psychological health is just as essential as good physical health for law enforcement officers to be effective in keeping communities safe from crime and violence. As part of the Law Enforcement Mental Health and Wellness Act of 2017, Congress authorized the COPS Office to establish peer mentoring mental health and wellness pilot programs within state, tribal, and local law enforcement agencies.

“This grant represents an unprecedented, holistic opportunity for our law enforcement community to help those in our ranks live better, healthier, and happier lives," said Sheriff Jim Hammond. “Being a law enforcement officer is one of the most difficult jobs a person can have and the daily stresses and mental fatigue can be difficult for even the strongest of individuals. This grant will help improve our ability to support our personnel in their time of need and ensure their mental health and wellness is a top priority.”

The HCSO Peer Support Program will consist of a diverse group of carefully selected and trained employees who understand the challenges of the job.  They will provide support to their coworkers during times of professional or personal crisis, serve as mentors in areas of wellness, and work proactively to create resilient employees who in turn will continue to provide exceptional service to the community, said officials.

Funding from the grant will facilitate the development of a regional network of peer supporters as surrounding agencies are invited to send members for basic peer support training.  A series of mental health and wellness training events will also be conducted and they will be open to law enforcement partners throughout the region.

“This award provides us with a tremendous opportunity to invest in the mental health and overall well-being of our law enforcement officers,” said Jonathan Parker, HCSO Law Enforcement chaplain and Peer Support Program coordinator. “If 2020 has shown us anything, it is the immense sacrifice these heroes make each day in service to our community.  They deserve the very best in return, and I am proud to say that HCSO is proactively providing a very robust approach to officer safety and wellness.”

In addition to peer support, the Sheriff’s Office offers other wellness resources such as Critical Incident Stress Debriefing, Chaplain Program, Employee Assistance Program, a resource library, and wellness topics during annual in-service training.

 


March 22, 2021

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

March 22, 2021

Senator Blackburn Says Cartels Are Emboldened By President Biden

March 22, 2021

HCSO Awarded Federal COPS Grant To Support Employee Mental Health And Wellness


Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having ... (click for more)

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Sunday visited the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona with local law enforcement officials. “The law enforcement officials I spoke with in Arizona were in unanimous ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office has been awarded a grant from the Department of Justice’s Office of Community Oriented Policing Services. The grant will provide enhanced mental health and ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: House Guests Clean, Shower, Stay; Grand Prix With Smiley Face, Love Sticker Is Missing

Police assisted EMS with a man at the shopping plaza at 115 Browns Ferry Road. EMS asked for police due to the man wanting to go to the hospital, but he was giving fake information and was having a hard time and making a scene. After speaking to the man, he was complaining that his feet had some sort of disease on them. The EMT said the man's feet were just wet and cold and that ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Says Cartels Are Emboldened By President Biden

U.S. Senator Marsha Blackburn on Sunday visited the U.S./Mexico border in Arizona with local law enforcement officials. “The law enforcement officials I spoke with in Arizona were in unanimous agreement – Joe Biden’s lax enforcement policies created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Joe Biden has emboldened drug cartels and human smugglers. “In Pinal ... (click for more)

Opinion

Restaurants Should Have Large Signs Indicating Closed Dining Rooms

I understand why some restaurants choose to close their dining rooms and only offer drive through service in these troubling times. These restaurants are apparently having trouble getting employees to work (especially since these employees can get more from our government for staying home than they can make working). I won’t get into that aspect of this. My complaint is this: ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Hold Off MTSU To Advance In NCAA Tournament

Rennia Davis and Rae Burrell are perhaps the best guard duo in the SEC, and the Lady Vol backcourt tandem was nigh unstoppable in the open court whenever the Blue Raiders gave them the chance. Whether it was Burrell driving across the lane for a strong finish going to her right, or Davis eurostepping right and then left for an opposite-hand finish, both players showed their creativity ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors