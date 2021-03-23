 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 60.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 103 New Cases; Tennessee Has 34 More Deaths

Tuesday, March 23, 2021

Hamilton County had 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,143. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 472. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, one white and one black, one aged 41-50 and the other 71-80.

There are 64 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,825, which is 97 percent, and there are 846 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 803,104 on Tuesday with 1,459 new cases. There have been 34 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,747, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 772 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 14 more than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 7.107 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 777, 820, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,054 cases; 11 deaths, up 1

Bradley County:  13,779 cases, up 49; 142 deaths

Grundy County: 1,731 cases, up 3; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,033 cases, up 2; 45 deaths

Meigs County: 1,297 cases, up 2; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,881 cases, up 4; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,220 cases, up 5; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,610 cases, down 2; 26 deaths, down 1

Knox County: 47,770 cases, up 103; 604 deaths, up 2

Davidson County: 84,489 cases, up 186; 884 deaths, up 4

Shelby County: 89,625 cases, up 101; 1,538 deaths, up 2


March 23, 2021

Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

March 23, 2021

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

March 23, 2021

Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 103 New Cases; Tennessee Has 34 More Deaths


Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were ... (click for more)

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,143. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 472. It was reported that the deaths were ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday. His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were dressed in farm attire. Homefolks Restaurant and its owner, Rick Hall, provided the offices a delicious country lunch including barbeque, vegetables, and cornbread. Trustee Hullander ... (click for more)

Helen Burns Sharp Says New City Steep Slope Regulation Would Only Apply To "Mountainsides"

Citizen activist Helen Burns Sharp on Tuesday night told members of the City Council that the new steep slope regulations would only apply to "mountainsides." She said a standard of 33 percent, which is in the ordinance to be considered by the council next Tuesday, would not cover any hillside in North Chattanooga (formerly known as Hill City). Councilman Jerry Mitchell, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors