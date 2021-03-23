Hamilton County Has 2 Coronavirus Deaths, 103 New Cases; Tennessee Has 34 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 103 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,143. There are two new deaths from the virus as the total climbs to 472. It was reported that the deaths were one male and one female, one white and one black, one aged 41-50 and the other 71-80.



There are 64 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Seven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 26 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 40,825, which is 97 percent, and there are 846 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 803,104 on Tuesday with 1,459 new cases. There have been 34 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,747, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 772 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 14 more than on Monday.

Testing numbers are above 7.107 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 777, 820, 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,054 cases; 11 deaths, up 1



Bradley County: 13,779 cases, up 49; 142 deaths



Grundy County: 1,731 cases, up 3; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,033 cases, up 2; 45 deaths



Meigs County: 1,297 cases, up 2; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,881 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,220 cases, up 5; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,610 cases, down 2; 26 deaths, down 1



Knox County: 47,770 cases, up 103; 604 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 84,489 cases, up 186; 884 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 89,625 cases, up 101; 1,538 deaths, up 2