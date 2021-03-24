Police Blotter: Man Caught On Camera Trying To Open Garage Was Just Desperate For Gas; Golf Cart On Georgia Avenue Draws Police Attention

A woman called police from her apartment at Hidden Acres Apartments, 4518 Hixson Pike, and said there were two men inside her apartment and that she wanted both of them to leave. When police arrived, the men left willingly.



A man from an apartment on Portland Street told police he heard noises on the side of his apartment and thought he saw lights. Police checked and were unable to locate anyone in the area of his apartment. He told police he believed it could have been a woman he named, because she had gotten into a verbal altercation with his mother in the past, however there was no evidence to support this.

His address was added to the watch list.* * *Police responded to a disorder at a residence on N. Willow Street. A woman reported she and a man had both had been drinking and they got into a verbal disorder because the man wanted to go to bed in the same room as her. The man said he just wanted to go to bed and be left alone. Both of them agreed to stay in separate rooms until they were both sober and could resolve their issues in the morning.* * *An employee of Labor Ready, 103 Spring Creek Road, called police about a woman who was on the property and they needed her to leave. Police spoke to the woman and she asked if police could transport her to the Community Kitchen. Police transported the woman with no furtherissue.* * *An employee of AutoZone, 3536 Brainerd Road, called police and said that a man was acting strange inside the store. They said the man had arrived in a wrecked vehicle. When police arrived they were unable to locate the driver. The vehicle had heavy front-end damage and the air bags were deployed. The vehicle was towed by Airport Wrecker and the owner, Enterprise Rentals, was notified.* * *A man on Shallowford Road called police and said a white male was observed on his home security cameras carrying a gas can and walking up to his large garage behind his house and trying to open the doors. Police located the man, who said he ran out of gas and so he was walking around trying to get someone at nearby houses to help him get some gas in his can so he could get his vehicle moved out of the area. The man was identified and no warrants were found.* * *A homeowner on Hickory Place told police he believes his neighbors are driving on his side of the property (yard) driveway. He said he had the driveway surveyed and had stakes placed on his side of the property; however, his neighbor continues to drive on his side. The man said he needed a report for court purposes.* * *Police were called to a disorder at the Surestay Plus Motel by Sheraton, 6914 Shallowford Road. Police spoke with a man who said he stayed in a room there and the manager accused them of smoking inside the room/motel and would not give them back their deposit. He said he did not smoke in the motel or the room and wanted his money back. Police spoke to the manager, who said he told them he was not going to refund the deposit because they smoked in the room and they could take up the matter with the corporate office. The man left without incident.* * *A woman called police from the Lowe's, 2180 Gunbarrel Road. She said she allowed her boyfriend to borrow her vehicle. She said the day before her boyfriend and a couple of his friends came to Lowe's and, according to him, he went inside with one of his friends while the other friend stayed in the vehicle. She said her boyfriend said that when he came back to the parking lot, he found that the vehicle and the friend were gone. She said the missing friend stays at the Mountain View Inn Motel, 2400 Executive Park Dr., NW in Cleveland. She said she wanted to report her vehicle as stolen and she wanted to prosecute. If police can verify the correct information on the friend, warrants will be issued.* * *A woman told police that she was in a department store at 2288 Gunbarrel Road, and when she came back out to her car, she noticed damage around the rear driver side wheel panel. It is unknown who or what caused the damage to the vehicle.* * *Police were called to a residence on Ellyn Lane where a woman said she and a man were involved in a verbal dispute and he would not give her car keys back. Police spoke with the man and he returned the keys and left without incident.* * *Vandalism was reported to police at the abandoned AMC Theater, 7440 Commons Blvd. Officers observed a busted out window and cleared the building, finding no one inside. While clearing the building, officers secured the roof access and the side door of the building that was left open. Officers attempted to contact the building owner, but were unable to reach them.* * *A man called police and said he was concerned because a group of young men have been consistently gathering at the Rivermont Park to show off their cars and they frequently will do donuts in the parking lot and travel at high rates of speed down the roadway. The man said he walks his dog at the park and wanted to know what could be done to stop this activity from happening. Police told him they would drive through the area more and that he should try and contact officials from the park and city to see about having speed bumps placed within the park. The man said he would look into it.* * *Police were called about a vehicle from Hamilton Place Mall that Airport wrecker had been contracted to tow from the parking lot, due to it being parked and unmoved for several days. Police responded to the storage lot for Airport wrecker and confirmed the vehicle to be stolen. After identifying the vehicle, as well as parking tickets from the mall, it is believed that the vehicle had not been stolen, only misplaced. The vehicle was removed from NCIC and the owner notified of the vehicle's location.* * *Police got a call about a suspicious vehicle at City Church of Chattanooga, 7122 Lee Hwy. The caller said the trunk was open and, when looked at closer, a man was sleeping in the vehicle. Police spoke with the man who said that he is from Georgia and was living in his vehicle. The man said he recently got a job in town and is looking for a place to stay.* * *An employee of P&E, 4295 Cromwell Road, told police that sometime over the weekend someone stole the company's 2005 GMC box truck. The vehicle was parked behind the business. He said that no information is known about the person or whereabouts of the vehicle. The vehicle was entered into NCIC, along with a BOLO issued for the van.* * *An employee of Keystone Automotive, 4600 Central Ave., told police that someone came over the fence and cut off both catalytic converters from a company owned Isuzu NPR heavy duty truck. He estimates that it will cost $2,000 to repair the truck. A watch list has been created as there are eight more of this type of truck on the lot.* * *Police responded to the Samaritan Center, 9231 Lee Hwy., where an employee said someone cut the padlock off of a 53-foot dry van trailer and entered it. He said there were 50 Gaylord boxes that were all damaged and gone through. He said he is sure things were stolen, but does not know what they were since they do not have an inventory of anything that was in the trailer.* * *A man on French Quarter Court told police that he and his roommate had tool bags in their vehicle and they last saw the vehicle last Friday at 2 p.m. He said the vehicle was left there over the next two days and Sunday around 2 or 3 p.m. they discovered that the tool bags were gone. He said there was no damage from forced entry and there might have been a door left unlocked when he parked it there Friday.* * *A man told police that while he was at the YMCA, 7430 Shallowford Road, his credit cards were stolen. He said both his credit cards were used at three locations, Circle K, Petco and Walmart, that same day. He said the only transaction that went through was on his Gap card for $134.85. He said he will contact a manager to review video footage.* * *Police were called to a residence on E. 52nd Street, where a woman told about a wreck she believes caused a broken back to her daughter. The woman said the 12-year-old daughter was riding a Carta bus on the 500 block of East around 6:45 p.m.. While riding the bus, the woman said a wreck occurred (bus against a car). The woman said she believes that the jolt from the wreck is the reason for the daughter's broken back. However, police said the wreck was never reported.

Police initiated a traffic stop at 300 Georgia Ave. on an EZ-GO Golf cart. The golf cart was not street legal. The driver of the golf cart got a ride back home from a friend in a street legal vehicle. The EZ-GO golf cart was towed to Doug Yates wrecker yard.