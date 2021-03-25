EPB Prepared For Possible Severe Weather, Encourages Customers To Download The MyEPB App

With severe storms and high winds in the forecast for the Chattanooga area, EPB is adding extra crews as a precaution and stands in readiness to respond if there are negative impacts from the storms.“We’re always ready to utilize the smart grid to reduce the number of outages by re-routing power around damage,” said Grant Carriker of EPB Field Services. “We’re also proactively bringing in extra crews just in case. The whole EPB team stands ready to respond to address any problems that may arise as quickly as possible.”EPB is also encouraging customers to stay safe, make storm preparations and download the free MyEPB app.In the event that the storms damage the electric system, the MyEPB app is the quickest, easiest way to report an outage and continually monitor restoration efforts right from your smart phone.