Chattanooga Area Under Flash Flood Warning; Some Hamilton County Roads Already Flooded

A Flash Flood Watch in the Chattanooga area on Thursday afternoon was upgraded to a Flash Flood Warning. It is to be in effect until 4:15 p.m.

Officials said several roadways across Hamilton county were already flooded.

Davidson Road at Gunbarrel Road in East Brainerd was closed.

Please report flooded locations by dialing the city's 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

Between a half inch and an inch and a half of rain had already fallen by 1:30 p.m., with much more on the way.

The National Weather Service said, "Flash flooding is already occurring."

At 3 p.m., Lookout Creek was above the 12-foot flood stage. It was expected to rise to a crest of 16.5 feet just after midnight tonight.

South Chickamauga Creek was expected to rise to two feet above its 18-foot flood stage. It was at 10.7 feet at 2:15 p.m.

West Chickamauga Creek was expected to rise above its 11-foot flood stage.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include... Chattanooga, Cleveland, Jasper, Soddy-Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell, Kimball, Ridgeside, Harrison, Fairmount, South Cleveland, East Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, Red Bank, Collegedale, Powells Crossroads and Orme.

The warning was for Hamilton County, Bradley County, Marion County and southeastern Sequatchie County.

Officials warned those who encounter high water "turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."