Hamilton County Has 2 More COVID Deaths, 48 New Cases; Tennessee Has 14 More Deaths, 1,288 New Cases

Hamilton County had 48 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 42,453. There have been two more deaths from the virus, for a total of 475 in the county.



There are 58 patients hospitalized and 16 in Intensive Care Units. Five others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 24 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,215, which is 97 percent, and there are 763 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 809,692 on Monday with 1,288 new cases. There have been 14 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,866, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 839 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 21 than on Friday.



Testing numbers are above 7.193 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 784,267, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,068 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 13,972 cases, up 58; 143 deaths



Grundy County: 1,742 cases, up 4; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,047 cases, up 4; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,310 cases, up 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,907 cases, up 9; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,246 cases, up 11; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,627 cases, up 3; 28 deaths



Knox County: 48,269 cases, up 191; 608 deaths, up 2



Davidson County: 85,234 cases, up 317; 894 deaths, up 4



Shelby County: 90,257 cases, up 293; 1,557 deaths, up 7