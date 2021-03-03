 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Weather

2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

Wednesday, March 3, 2021
Dominion of Hixson
Dominion of Hixson

Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million.

Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million.

Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $19,250,000. Everlan is a part of Dominion Senior Living.

The sales were from Dominion of Hixson LLC to Dominion of Chattanooga Propco, LLC, and from Dominion of Hixson II LLC to Everlan of Chattanooga Propco, LLC. The new owners are Dominion Senior Living, of Knoxville.

The properties are near Central Baptist Church.

Dominion Senior Living of Hixson offers assisted living services and memory care to seniors.

Everlan Hixson is a luxury independent living and retirement community with a spa and other amenities.

Everlan of Hixson
Everlan of Hixson

March 3, 2021

