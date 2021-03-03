2 Senior Living Facilities In Hixson Sell For Over $34 Million

Two senior living facilities in Hixson have sold for over $34 million.

Dominion Senior Living at 2143 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $15 million.

Everlan of Hixson at 2760 Northpoint Blvd. sold for $19,250,000. Everlan is a part of Dominion Senior Living.

The sales were from Dominion of Hixson LLC to Dominion of Chattanooga Propco, LLC, and from Dominion of Hixson II LLC to Everlan of Chattanooga Propco, LLC. The new owners are Dominion Senior Living, of Knoxville.

The properties are near Central Baptist Church.

Dominion Senior Living of Hixson offers assisted living services and memory care to seniors.

Everlan Hixson is a luxury independent living and retirement community with a spa and other amenities.

