Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 84 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 55 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents.



The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,791.



There were no more death from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, leaving the total at 465.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,335, which is 96 percent, and there are 991 active cases.