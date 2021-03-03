 Wednesday, March 3, 2021 Weather

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 84 New Cases

Wednesday, March 3, 2021

Hamilton County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 55 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents.

The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,791.

There were no more death from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, leaving the total at 465.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 39,335, which is 96 percent, and there are 991 active cases.

 


Health Department Adds First Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments To The Schedule

The Hamilton County Health Department has added a total of 4,405 new first dose Pfizer appointment opportunities to the schedule. Hamilton County aligns with the State of Tennessee's Vaccination Plan and expands COVID-19 eligibility to Phase 1C effective Monday. · March 7 at CARTA Bus Barn – Current Phase Eligibility qualifies (1a1, 1a2, 1b and adults 65+) · March 8-10

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 84 New Cases

Hamilton County reported 84 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, with 55 patients hospitalized and 15 in Intensive Care Units. Five others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 20 are county residents. The new total of cases in Hamilton County is 40,791. There were no more death from the virus in the county reported since Tuesday, leaving the total

Opinion

COVID Vaccine: Fomenting Fear And Spreading Disinformation

Tennesseans have proven we are resilient and determined moving through the COVID pandemic response. Getting to this point in our state -- one of only a handful that has economic growth, open schools and an ability to see a light at the end of this proverbial tunnel -- has taken unbelievable effort. Yet, one revelation of many over the last year has been the need to reject those

Roy Exum: It's Dr. Seuss' Turn

There is no question in my mind that evil people are intent and relentless in their ever-emboldened efforts to destroy the United States. According to a myriad of experts, there are various and determined methods the Communists and the Chinese, in particular, intend to do that. The endless effort is to turn us against one another and, man, the far-left and far-right are falling

Sports

Rhyne Howard Selected As SEC Player Of The Year - Again

University of Kentucky junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Southeastern Conference Player of the Year for the second straight season by league coaches after putting together yet another record-breaking season for the top-20 ranked Wildcats. Howard, who was also named to the All-SEC First Team, was joined on the list of league honors by senior guard Chasity Patterson,

Chattanoogan Madison Hayes Named To SEC All-Freshman Team

After becoming a regular in the starting lineup during the second half of the season, Mississippi State's Madison Hayes was tabbed to the SEC All-Freshman Team by league coaches on Tuesday. The Chattanooga, Tennessee, native has started the last eight games for the Bulldogs and has consistently done a lot of the intangible things all season. Hayes ranks second on the team


