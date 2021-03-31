Georgia Passes Bill To Prohibit Local Governments From Defunding The Police

The Georgia General Assembly on Wednesday passed House Bill 286 , which will prohibit local governments from defunding the police in the state of Georgia.

Rep. Houston Gaines, a sponsor said the legislation, was "in response to cities like Atlanta and Athens, which have in recent months considered proposals to defund local police departments." Upon its signature by the governor, Georgia will become one of the only states in the nation with a law explicitly protecting law enforcement officers from being defunded.

Rep. Gaines said, “By outlawing any effort to defund the police, Georgia has put a stop to the liberal cities and far-Left activists trying to enact their dangerous agenda across our state. Our law enforcement officers put their lives on the line every day to protect our families, which is exactly why they deserve the full support – and funding – of our communities. And while cities like Minneapolis, Los Angeles, and Portland might feel comfortable slashing police budgets and compromising public safety, we won't let that happen in Georgia.

“Instead, we proudly stand with our men and women in blue – and call on every other state legislature to take action and ensure that the radical ‘defund the police’ movement doesn’t endanger more American lives.”



