Man Charged With Rape Claims He Is The Victim

Thursday, March 4, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus
Kevin Bivens
Kevin Bivens

A man charged with aggravated rape claims he was actually a victim. 

On Tuesday, police responded to a 9-1-1 call from Grandview Avenue and they noticed the door open to one of the apartments. Kevin Bivens, 34, walked up to the door and spoke to police. 

Police said the victim also walked up to the door, stood behind the defendant, and said, “He did it.” After the police detained the defendant, they administered medical aid to the victimm who was heavily bleeding from deep cuts on his head and foot. 

The victim told police that Bivens raped him with a sex toy and then cut him with a large knife. Police found a knife with hair and blood on it in the victim’s bedroom.

Bivens told police that the victim is a pedophile, and that he himself was actually the victim. Bivens said he was going to the house to beat him up. 

Bivens was arrested and charged with aggravated rape.  

He is also charged with tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia.



