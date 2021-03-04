 Thursday, March 4, 2021 71.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Bill To Allow First Responders To Live Where They Choose Is Passed By Tennessee Senate

Thursday, March 4, 2021

Thursday, the Tennessee State Senate voted to approve Senate Bill 29 which would allow first responders to live where they choose. The measure, sponsored by State Senator Brian Kelsey, would ban residency requirements for police officers, firefighters and emergency medical services workers. This bill as amended does not affect Hamilton county.  

Senator Kelsey says the bill is a matter of public safety and will allow police and fire departments to recruit top tier first responder candidates, regardless of where they live. The lawmaker says, in particular, it will help Tennessee address a deficit of police officers occurring throughout the country.

"This bill will support our police, fire officers and emergency medical service workers who keep us safe by allowing them to live where they choose," said Senator Kelsey. “This bill will increase public safety by enabling us to hire more police officers, which will help us fight our rising crime rates.”

“This bill addresses the needs of our local law enforcement and emergency services agencies, ensuring they have one of the most valuable resources –sufficient personnel– to protect our citizens and keep our communities safe,” said Representative Jerome Moon, who is sponsoring the bill in the House of Representatives. “Removing residency requirements will greatly expand the pool of highly-qualified applicants.”

In Memphis, major violent crime rates are up nine percent, and the city suffered from a record of over 300 homicides in 2020. In addition, a recent analysis by Drs. Richard Janikowski and Phyllis Betts of Strategic City Solutions revealed that the Memphis Police Department is understaffed by several hundred officers and that as the number of officers in the police force increases, the levels of violent crime in Memphis decrease. In December, the City Council adopted a resolution acknowledging that the city is over 400 officers short of its hiring goal.

The new bill would seek to remedy the lack of law enforcement officers by applying the practices adopted by many local police departments statewide. The Municipal Technical Advisory Service, which provides assistance and training to municipal officials and employees as part of the University of Tennessee Institute for Public Service, says that most cities in Tennessee have moved away from residency requirements due to difficulties in recruiting.  

The measure has received broad support from legislators and community leaders throughout Shelby County and across the state.

“I strongly lend my support to this common-sense legislation,” said Senator Paul Rose. “Law enforcement officers, firefighters and emergency personnel across our state are on the front lines protecting us every day. They need the support of all citizens and legislators, and I believe when this legislation is passed, the leadership of these departments will be enabled to hire the staff they desperately need.

“Reducing violent crime, public safety and safe streets are the number one priority of the residents of Memphis,” said Representative Mark White. “This legislation enables Memphis to have a fully staffed law enforcement agency to give us those safer streets.”

“Now more than ever, Memphis is in need of police officers to protect our community,” said Representative Tom Leatherwood. This piece of legislation will give more qualified men and women the opportunity to serve their neighbors and keep Memphis safe.” 

“I think it is a mistake to limit ourselves when it comes to recruiting good men and women to serve and protect our communities,” said Representative John Gillespie. “We should be thinking regionally. This legislation will help to expand our pool of highly-qualified applicants, resulting in more boots on the ground serving constituents.”

"Like many police departments, we continue to struggle with staffing,” said Memphis Police Director Michael Rallings. “Although we work hard to hire within Shelby County, it is unrealistic to believe that we will be able to increase our number of officers if we do not broaden our scope of candidates. Dropping the residency requirement would allow us to hire more individuals who want to serve our great city."

“Eliminating residency requirements provides public safety agencies with an opportunity to consider a broader selection of candidates who have a desire to serve the citizens of Memphis and Shelby County,” said Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. “This public safety-focused measure supports the interest of law enforcement and fire services leaders from across the state in providing safe communities for all Tennesseans.”

The bill also has support from the Memphis-Shelby County Crime Commission. “During our discussion, it was obvious that many Board members were sensitive to the issue of state government preempting local decision-making,” said Ben Adams, board chair. “However, most board members see enactment of the legislation as a necessary step to address the severe shortage of local law enforcement officers.” 

“This law will help us keep our citizens safe by allowing us to hire an untapped group of the best and brightest candidates from across the entire region,” said Thomas Malone, president of the Memphis Fire Fighters Association. “Potential fire fighters won’t need to weigh their desire to protect the public against forcing their family to uproot and move due to an antiquated residency requirement.”

“When it comes to protecting the safety and well-being of the public, no stone can be left unturned. Citizens want and deserve the best services possible,” said Essica Cage, president of the Memphis Police Association. “This law is an essential step in leveling the playing field and allowing us to be more competitive in recruiting, hiring and retaining police officers from a larger geographic area. Simply put, the lifting of residency requirements will translate into more boots on the ground to help curb rising violent crime rates and keep citizens safer.”

In addition to increasing public safety, this measure will also save taxpayer dollars, officials said. Last fiscal year, the City of Memphis spent over $25 million on overtime pay for officers.


March 4, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 New COVID Deaths, 52 New Cases; Tennessee Has 1,514 New Cases, 42 More COVID Deaths

March 4, 2021

Georgia Has 114 New Coronavirus Deaths; 1,867 New Cases

March 4, 2021

New Majority Owner Of Exile Bar Defends Its Reputation


Hamilton County reported 52 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, with 54 patients hospitalized and 13 in Intensive Care Units. Ten others were in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized,

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there have been 114 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 15,462. There were 1,867 new cases, as that total reached

An ownership change triggers the need for a new beer license from the city of Chattanooga. In the one and a half years it has been open, ownership continues to change at Exile off Main Street,



Opinion

Shallowford Road Walmart Closing Is Representative Of Food Apartheid

The Unity Group is saddened and dismayed to hear of the closing of the Walmart Grocery store on Shallowford Road. While we recognize that the overall goal is for businesses to reach a level that obtains profit maximization, in our estimation, this recent closure is indicative of a problem that has continued to be persistent in marginalized and disadvantaged communities for more

Roy Exum: UTC Graduates Only 48.5%

After I wrote a story that appeared on Chattanoogan.com (The Disciple Dilemma, Feb. 28, 2021), among the emails were several from dear friends who have been classroom educators, that appealed to me very much. I fear, as do many others who are concerned about our upcoming generations, that for the Tennessee State Legislature to ramrod a sorely needed 'The Teacher's Discipline Act,'

Sports

#3 Seed Lady Vols Open SEC Tournament Friday Night Against Winner Of Arkansas/Ole Miss

No. 14/16 Tennessee (15-6, 9-4 SEC), which earned the No. 3 seed by virtue of its third-place regular-season finish, will open play on Friday night at the SEC Tournament in Greenville, S.C. The Lady Vols will face the winner of Thursday's game between sixth-seeded #13/13 Arkansas (19-7, 9-6 SEC) and No. 11 seed Ole Miss (10-10, 4-10 SEC) at approximately 8:15 p.m. ET on Friday

Pleasants Shines As #17 Vols Overcome Slow Start In Baseball Win At Austin Peay

#17 Tennessee was able to overcome an early deficit to earn a 5-3 win over in-state foe Austin Peay at Raymond C. Hand Park at Clarksville, Tn., on Wednesday night. The Governors (1-6) scored three times in the bottom of the third inning to jump out to an early advantage, but the Vols battled back and used a five-run fifth inning to take a lead they wouldn't relinquish.


