Dequan Fuqua Gets 27-Month Federal Prison Term For Having Gun After Indictment For Attempted Murder

A Chattanooga man who was one of three men charged in connection with a July 4, 2016, shooting that left 31-year-old Natasha Jones with critical injuries has been sentenced to serve 27 months in federal prison on a gun charge.

Dequan Kentrel Fuqua, 23, appeared before Judge Curtis Collier.

Fuqua had been arrested by federal agents on a charge of possessing a firearm while under indictment for a felony.

A federal agent said the Drug Enforcement Administration and Chattanooga Police executed a search warrant at 4683 Fall Creek Road last July 9.

Numerous people were detained, including Fuqua.

A white Chevrolet SUV was backed into the driveway.

Warren Muir, who was one of those detained, said it was his rental. A small backpack was located in the front passenger floorboard. Inside were documents with Fuqua's name on it and a Glock 17 9mm pistol with an extended magazine that would hold up to 31 rounds.

Fuqua said the gun was his and that he had purchased it two to three weeks earlier from "a white boy."





In the 2016 attempted murder case, Fuqua was charged along with Antonio Watkins and Leuane Norris with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault.

Ms. Jones was in a car that was shot up around 2 a.m. She was able to drive herself to the hospital, though she had what were described as life-threatening injuries.

Fuqua is set to appear before Criminal Court Judge Barry Steelman on May 24.