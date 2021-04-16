COVID Vaccine Drive Thru Hosted In Chattanooga's Southside April 24

Get Vaccinated Chattanooga, a vaccine education campaign funded by BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee Foundation, is partnering with CHI Memorial to host a vaccine drive on Saturday, April 24, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at The Howard School located in Chattanooga’s Southside at 2500 Market St.

“We are excited to partner with CHI Memorial to host a COVID vaccination drive at The Howard School,” said LaDarius Price of the Get Vaccinated Chattanooga leadership team. “We are committed to hosting drives in centralized locations that are accessible by personal vehicle, public transit, paratransits, and pedestrians. By bringing vaccination drives to the community, we are removing barriers to the vaccine ensuring health equity for Chattanooga’s most vulnerable residents.”

CHI Memorial’s medical staff will administer the first dose of the Moderna vaccine to anyone 18 and older on April 24. Registration is recommended and walk ups will be accommodated.

To register online visit http://bit.ly/GetVaccinatedChattanoogaSignUp or call 800-8101.