Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, BRANDON LEWIS

3406 TEN OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 37 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

AGNEW MITCHAM, ALONZO JAWARA

4713 BONNY OAKS DR CHATTANOOGA, 374163868

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

OFF-ROAD MOTOR VEHICLE ON HIGHWAY VIOLATION

---

BLAKES, TWANDA DIANE

725 MANSION CIRCLE CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE) UND

---

CAREATHERS, DONTA DEMITRIUS

706 E 48TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

---

COMBS, ZACHARY TYLER

6370 RAMSEY ROAD HARRISON, 37414

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

DUGGER, CASSIE LYNN

6919 ROBINSON DR CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

ELMORE, MORGHAN JEAN

10113 E Brainerd Rd Ooltewah, 373639332

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

FOSTER, DOMINIQUE LAMAR

1110 SATURN DRIVE TOLEDO, 43615

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

GOINS, BAILEE NASHAE

10204 DALLAS HOLLOW ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 20 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

GOINS, JENNIFER NICOLE

13 SEMINOLE LANE RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

GOSNELL, ROBERT RAY

MEMPHIS DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY OVER $1,000.00

---

HARDEN, MISTY LEE

5511 NATIONS ROAD OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 39 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

HATFIELD, BRISTON T

1634 LISA LYNN DRIVE HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE (2ND OFFENSE)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

JOHNSON, TYLER EUGENE

3608 EAST GLEN COURT CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 31 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JONES, ZACHARY ALLEN

150 MEADOW RUN BEAN STATION, 37708

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

LIGHT LAW VIOLATION

---

LANE, CHRISTOPHER DEMETRIUS

4342 SHAWNEE CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37411

Age at Arrest: 25 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

ATTMPETED CRIMINAL HOMICIDE

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL POSSESSION OF A WEAPON

---

LEWIS, LATICIA NICOLE

915 SOUTH SEMINOLE DRIVE EAST RIDGE,

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

LISTER, MEGAN LEANN

1796 ANDOVER PALCE CHATTANOOGA, 374212666

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

PRESCRIPTION DRUG FRAUD

---

MANASCO, CALESTA JO

957 TOWNSEND LANE TUNNELL HILL, 30755

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S

---

MASON, JADAN MEKEL

5317 DORSEY ST CHATTANOOGA, 37410

Age at Arrest: 18 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

THEFT OF PROPERTY

TAMPERING WITH OR FABRICATING EVIDENCE

POSSESSING A FIREARM WITH INTENT TO GO ARMED

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

MELVIN, HANSON CORDELL

1664 GREENDALE WAY HIXSON, 37343

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MIKEL, DESTINY FAITH

116 B MOUNTAIN RD SODDY DAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSS OF CONTRABAND IN PENAL INSTITUTIONS

---

ROUSH, HEAVEN LEIGH

6 W MEADOWBROOK DR APT2 RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

SHIRLEY, JERRY LEE

336 WARREN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37419

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

POSS OF METH FOR RESALE

POSS OF MARIJUANA FOR RESALE

THEFT OF PROPERTY

---

SMITH, MARTEMIUS DEON

1905 S BEECH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT

AGGRAVATED RIOT

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

FELONY RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

UNLAWFUL CARRYING OR POSSESSING WEAPON

ASSAULT

---

WALDROP, JOSEPH

615 JARRELL HOGG RD RED BANK, 37415

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

SIMPLE DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

WILKEY, LAKESHA MARIE

3115 10TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

WILLIAMS, DEONTA SHAWN

1103 GROVE ST APT B CHATTANOOGA, 37402

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF COCAINE

---

WISER, JASON BRADLEY

1420 BRENDA ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37343

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

(ASSAULT ON POLICE)

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

RESISTING STOP, FRIST, HALT, ARREST OR SEARCH

---

WU, WAI RAN

4362 WELLESLEY DR.

4362 WELLESLEY DR. OOLTEWAH, 37363

Age at Arrest: 62 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)