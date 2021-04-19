Tim Kelly To Take Oath At The Tivoli As New Mayor Of Chattanooga; Some Downtown Streets Briefly Close For Inaugural Parade

Tim Kelly was being sworn in on Monday morning as the new mayor of Chattanooga.

He won a four-year term with a runoff victory over former River City Company director Kim White.

The event was at 10 a.m. at the Tivoli Theater.

Due to the COVID pandemic, the event was limited to elected officials, their guests, speakers and members of the judiciary who are taking part as well as the news media.

However, the ceremony was being live streamed on Facebook.com/CityofChattanooga .

It will be rebroadcast on WTCI-TV at 11 p.m. today and 8 p.m. on Thursday.

Brent Goldberg, former chief operating officer for outgoing mayor Andy Berke, is expected to take a leading role in the administration.

Ellis Smith, a former reporter for the Times Free Press, will be handling communications.

The Kelly campaign was coordinated by Derryberry Public Relations.

Mayor Kelly was set to walk from the Tivoli to his new office at City Hall on E. 11th Street.

For the inaugural parade, Broad Street southbound between W. 7th Street and W. 8th Street will be closed from 10 a.m. until noon (in front of Tivoli Theater).





The parade will run (estimated) 11-11:30 a.m. escorted by fire and police personnel.

A rolling street closure will continue southbound on Broad Street at E. 8th Street. The intersection of Broad Street and W. Martin Luther King Blvd./W. 10th Street will experience a brief closure.

The parade will turn left on E. 11th Street, continuing to City Hall. Market Street will also see a brief closure as parade attendees cross.





All roads will reopen by noon or as parade attendees vacate right of ways.



