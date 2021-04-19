 Monday, April 19, 2021 66.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Smith Charged In Connection With Fight Inside Dick's Sporting Goods At Hamilton Place

Monday, April 19, 2021
Martemius Deon Smith
Martemius Deon Smith

Another arrest has been made in connection with a fight in the Hamilton Place Dick’s Sporting Goods on March 12.

Martemius Deon Smith, 22, of 1905 S. Beech St., is charged with aggravated riot, aggravated assault, theft, disorderly conduct, felony reckless endangerment, unlawfully carrying a weapon, and assault.

Police said the fight involved multiple people with guns.

An employee got caught up in the fight and had his finger broken.

The ruckus inside the store also involved guns being pulled, fist fights and merchandise knocked around. 

Ariel Sanders, 26, of 1905 S. Beech St., was earlier charged with aggravated riot, aggravated assault, disorderly conduct and child neglect. 

Police caught up to three women who said they were assaulted by four men with guns. Officers said they were allowed to leave since the police did not have much information at the time. Police later looked at the security footage and saw four males walk into the store while arguing with Ariel Sanders and another woman.

Police said Ariel Sanders was holding an eight month-old child in her arms, and the other was trying to keep another man standing behind them away from the four men. Police said Smith was the man standing behind them. They said he was yelling at the other group. A woman was trying to hold him back.

Police said Smith started running toward another man. They said when he got close enough to punch him that instead he reached in his waist band. When he did, three brothers began fighting him. They pushed themselves against the shelves, and it was then that the employee got injured. 

Police said Smith and another man struggled over a gun that had fallen on the floor.  

Most of those involved ran out of the store, but a few were still around when law enforcement arrived. Police said they appended one on-scene, and saw Smith and three women leaving from a second floor entrance. Police said they told the group to stop, but they did not comply.


