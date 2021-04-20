Georgia Has 14 Additional Coronavirus Deaths, 989 New Cases
Tuesday, April 20, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are 14 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,250.
There are 989 new cases, as that total reaches 870,517 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 60,652, which is an increase of 131 from Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,561 cases, up 23; 63 deaths; 247 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,213 cases; 60 deaths; 174 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,197 cases, up 4; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,393 cases, up 14; 79 deaths; 277 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,766 cases, up 16; 226 deaths; 741 hospitalizations, up 3