Henderson, Smith Keep City Council Leadership; Donna Williams Departing City Government; Kelly Says "Justice Is Served" In Chauvin Case

The City Council has three new members, but is keeping the same leaders.

The council on Tuesday night voted unanimously for Chip Henderson to stay as chair and Ken Smith as vice chair.

Chair Henderson said Councilwoman Carol Berz will remain over the finance committee and Darrin Ledford will continue to oversee planning and zoning.

He said other committee appointments would await the department reorganization by the new city administration. That is expected to be finished by the end of May.

Attending their first meeting as members of the City Council were Raquetta Dotley, Isiah Hester and Jenny Hill.

Mayor Tim Kelly made a short appearance before the council - just after the Derek Chauvin verdict was announced.

He said, "Justice was served. We are all grateful."

Also, the council was told that Donna Williams is leaving city government.

She has served as administrator of the Office of Economic & Community Development.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod said she was naming Kerry Hayes, former chief of staff to Mayor Andy Berke, to a seat on the Industrial Development Board.