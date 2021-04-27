Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and distribution company will expand its operations, creating 91 new jobs in Rhea County.

Robinson Manufacturing will invest $15 million to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The company manufactures, decorates, warehouses and distributes apparel for customers around the world. Due to increased demand, it has constructed a new warehouse and distribution space at its existing location at 1140 Broadway St. in Dayton.

Robinson Manufacturing has remained family owned and operated since it was founded in 1927. Throughout its history, the company has manufactured apparel for a wide range of distribution, including nearly 90 percent of its production on World War II efforts in the 1940s.

Those interested in applying can go to https://www.robinsonmfg.com/ careers to learn more, or apply in person at 798 Market St. in Dayton.

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 80 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in 10,500 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.

Governor Lee said, “I congratulate Robinson Manufacturing on its expansion in Rhea County and am proud to partner with a company that has had roots in Tennessee for nearly 100 years. Job creation in rural communities is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Robinson Manufacturing for creating these 91 new jobs.”

Commissioner Rolfe said, “Supporting projects in our at-risk and distressed counties is a priority for TNECD, and Robinson Manufacturing’s investment is an indicator of healthy growth in Rhea County. Companies have invested more than $9.5 billion in our rural counties over the last five years, and we are fortunate to add this additional investment in Rhea County. We’re grateful to Rhea Economic Tourism Council, the city of Dayton and Rhea County who helped bring this project to fruition.”

Company president Patrick Robinson said, “Robinson Manufacturing Company is proud to be able to expand our operations in Rhea County where it all started in 1927. Our deep roots in the generations of the people of Rhea County is the foundation of our success. We certainly look forward to our future as well as continuing to provide jobs for our great community.”

John Bradley of TVA said, “TVA and City of Dayton Electric Department congratulate Robinson Manufacturing on its decision to expand operations in Dayton. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to job creation and investment in the region. We are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Rhea Economic and Tourism Council to celebrate this announcement and support Robinson Manufacturing in its continued business success in the Valley.”

Rep. Ron Travis of Dayton said, “Robinson Manufacturing is a valued employer in our community, and I congratulate them and their employees on their remarkable success. I am grateful to our local leaders who work hard to promote and advance our existing industries in Rhea County.”

