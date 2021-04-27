 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and distribution company will expand its operations, creating 91 new jobs in Rhea County.

 

Robinson Manufacturing will invest $15 million to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities.

The company manufactures, decorates, warehouses and distributes apparel for customers around the world. Due to increased demand, it has constructed a new warehouse and distribution space at its existing location at 1140 Broadway St. in Dayton.

 

Robinson Manufacturing has remained family owned and operated since it was founded in 1927. Throughout its history, the company has manufactured apparel for a wide range of distribution, including nearly 90 percent of its production on World War II efforts in the 1940s.

 

Those interested in applying can go to https://www.robinsonmfg.com/careers to learn more, or apply in person at 798 Market St. in Dayton.

 

Over the last five years, TNECD has supported 80 economic development projects in Southeast Tennessee, resulting in 10,500 job commitments and $3.2 billion in capital investment.

 

Governor Lee said, “I congratulate Robinson Manufacturing on its expansion in Rhea County and am proud to partner with a company that has had roots in Tennessee for nearly 100 years. Job creation in rural communities is crucial to our state’s economic success, and I thank Robinson Manufacturing for creating these 91 new jobs.”

 

Commissioner Rolfe said, “Supporting projects in our at-risk and distressed counties is a priority for TNECD, and Robinson Manufacturing’s investment is an indicator of healthy growth in Rhea County. Companies have invested more than $9.5 billion in our rural counties over the last five years, and we are fortunate to add this additional investment in Rhea County. We’re grateful to Rhea Economic Tourism Council, the city of Dayton and Rhea County who helped bring this project to fruition.”

 

Company president Patrick Robinson said, “Robinson Manufacturing Company is proud to be able to expand our operations in Rhea County where it all started in 1927. Our deep roots in the generations of the people of Rhea County is the foundation of our success. We certainly look forward to our future as well as continuing to provide jobs for our great community.”

 

John Bradley of TVA said, “TVA and City of Dayton Electric Department congratulate Robinson Manufacturing on its decision to expand operations in Dayton. It’s always an exciting day when we can celebrate a company’s continued commitment to job creation and investment in the region. We are proud to partner with Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Rhea Economic and Tourism Council to celebrate this announcement and support Robinson Manufacturing in its continued business success in the Valley.”

 

Rep. Ron Travis of Dayton said, “Robinson Manufacturing is a valued employer in our community, and I congratulate them and their employees on their remarkable success. I am grateful to our local leaders who work hard to promote and advance our existing industries in Rhea County.”


April 27, 2021

Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

April 27, 2021

Teen Who Had 2 AR-Style Pistols Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison

April 27, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report


Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and ... (click for more)

A local youth who was arrested by federal authorities when he was 18 with two AR-style pistols has been sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison. D'Avonte Wofford appeared before Judge ... (click for more)

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)



Breaking News

Robinson Manufacturing To Expand Rhea County Operations, Bringing 91 New Jobs

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee, Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Bob Rolfe and Robinson Manufacturing officials announced Tuesday that the clothing manufacturing and distribution company will expand its operations, creating 91 new jobs in Rhea County. Robinson Manufacturing will invest $15 million to increase its manufacturing and distribution capabilities. ... (click for more)

Teen Who Had 2 AR-Style Pistols Gets 18 Months In Federal Prison

A local youth who was arrested by federal authorities when he was 18 with two AR-style pistols has been sentenced to served 18 months in federal prison. D'Avonte Wofford appeared before Judge Travis McDonough. The sentence is consecutive to any time Wofford gets on cases he is facing in state court. He was arrested last July 28 with state charges including possession of marijuana, ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors