Catoosa Commissioners Name Dan Wright As New County Manager

The Catoosa County Board of Commissioners named Ringgold City Manager Dan Wright as the new Catoosa County manager, who will oversee the day-to-day operations of Catoosa County Government.

“We are excited to have Dan Wright join Catoosa County Government,” said Catoosa County Commission Chairman Steven Henry. “Dan has many years of experience with successfully managing government operations and employees for the City of Ringgold. He has built productive relationships within the community and with our state partners, so he is a natural fit to serve all citizens of Catoosa County.”

“I want to thank the Catoosa County Board of Commissioners for their confidence and trust in my ability to serve our community,” said Mr. Wright. “I appreciate the opportunity they have given me to work with the hundreds of County employees everyday in ways that strengthen our neighborhoods, families, businesses and quality of life.”

The Board of Commissioners held a special called meeting and executive session Tuesday afternoon to complete the details of Mr. Wright’s employment agreement. Mr. Wright will begin serving as Catoosa County manager in mid-May.