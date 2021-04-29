Here is the Fort Oglethorpe arrest report for April 9-22:

04-09-21

Shirley, Stephanie Ann, 47, of 6962 Highway 95, Rock Spring, GA, arrested on charges of Theft by Shoplifting, Possession of Drug Related Objects, and Criminal Trespass.

04-10-21

Snuggs, Susan Louise, 57, of 3738 Gladney Drive, Atlanta, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Kendrick, Billy Jake, 24, of 4840 Treemont Circle NE, Cleveland, TN, arrested on charges of Theft by Shoplifting, and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

Fears, Tameka Amanda, 36, of 99 Vannoy Street SE, Atlanta, GA, arrested for Failure to Appear.

04-11-21

Morgan, Jessica Brooke, 30, of 233 Pebblestone Drive, Ringgold, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Vann, Jennifer Jo, 49, of 207 Oakwood Avenue NW, Huntsville, AL, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

04-13-21

Humes, Mikeal Lee, 43, of 715 Park Lake Road, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Consuming Alcoholic Beverage/Possessing Open Alcoholic Beverage While in Passenger Area of Vehicle, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, DUI, and Speeding.

Betancourt, Zina, 55, 141 Secretariat Way, Dalton, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance, Obedience Required Traffic-Control Devices, Reckless Driving, Failure to Maintain Lane, and DUI/Drugs.

04-14-21

McAmish, John L., 38, of 1811 E. 26th Street, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.

04-15-21

Somsanith, Nithapha D., 40, of 112 Van Cleve Street, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charge of Public Drunk.

Hundley, Ashley Ann, 28, of 707 Richmond Avenue, Rossville, GA, arrested for Probation Violation.

Carson, Kaitlyn Jean, 27, of 284 Ridgewood Drive, Chickamauga, GA, arrested on charges of Possession of Marijuana less than one ounce, and Possession of Methamphetamine.

Ross, John Ambers III, 27, of 39 Shaddow Avenue, Flintstone, GA, arrested on charges of Operating Motor Vehicle Without Registration or Valid License Plate, Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Giving False Name, Address, DOB to Officers, Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, and License Required.

04-16-21

Miller, Desmond Noah, 18, of 660 Claire Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Driving While License Suspended/Revoked, Giving False Name, Address, DOB to Officers, Prescription Drugs Not in Original Container(s), and Possession of a Schedule IV Controlled Substance.

Garcia, Carlos B., 37, of 5909 Clark Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charges of No Proof of Insurance, Following too Closely, and Driving While License Suspended/Revoked.

04-17-21

Spain, Emily Jill, 36, of 14 Corley Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Taking.

Shoemake, Rebeka Lynne, 24, of 221 Griffin Street, Dalton, GA, arrested on charge of Reckless Driving.

04-18-21

Caldwell, David Charles, 34, of 143 Burlington Drive, Rossville, GA, arrested on charges of Removing/Affixing License Plate for Purpose of Concealing Identity of Vehicle, Proof of Minimum Insurance, Scheduled I Controlled Substance, Schedule II Controlled Substances, Taillights, Equipment Inspection by Law Enforcement Officers, Prescription Drugs not in their Original Container(s), and Possession of Drug Related Objects.

04-19-21

Forsyth, Eli Matthias, 23, of 3878 Highway 41, Russellville, AL, arrested on charge of Entering Automobile.

04-20-21

Flerl, Angela R., 37, of 7915 Hale Road, Hixson, TN, arrested on charge of Possession of a Schedule II Controlled Substance.

Kellis, Robert David Jr., 43, of 333 Sioux Trail, Ringgold, GA, arrested for Want by Other Agency.

Harrison, Michael Ray, 50, of 401 Butterfly Drive, Fort Oglethorpe, GA, arrested on charges of Operating Motor Vehicle without Registration or Valid License Plate, Windshield and Windshield Wipers, Standards for Brake Lights and Signal Devices, Expiration and Renewal of Licenses; Re-examination Required, and Theft by Shoplifting.

04-22-21

Harper, Elizabeth Jane, 46, of 404 Warren Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Vaughn, Arnesia Lauren, 27, of 404 Warren Street, Rossville, GA, arrested on charge of Theft by Shoplifting.

Isbill, Jessica Lynn, 40, of 32 Wendy Leigh Avenue, Chattanooga, TN, arrested on charge of Criminal Trespass-Enter.