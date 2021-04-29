Hamilton County Now Has 98% Recovered From COVID, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,126. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,021, which is 98 percent, and there are 614 active cases.

There are 47 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care Units. Eight others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 22 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 846,472 on Thursday with 1,092 new cases. There have been 17 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,188, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 828 people hospitalized from the virus, which is four more than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.643 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 821,689, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,118 cases, up 1; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,899 cases, up 31; 149 deaths



Grundy County: 1,788 cases, up 2; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,119 cases, up 3; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,377 cases, up 3; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,050 cases, up 10; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,329 cases; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,686 cases, up 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,320 cases, up 48; 633 deaths, up 4



Davidson County: 88,914 cases, up 75; 931 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 94,600 cases, up 179; 1,609 deaths, up 2