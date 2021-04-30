7 Inmates Charged In Silverdale Stabbing On April 23

Two separate stabbing incidents occurred at the Silverdale Detention Center on Friday, April 23, and during the early morning of April 24. Seven inmates have been charged in the incident by HCSO detectives.

The first incident took place on April 23, at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division was made aware of an inmate that had been stabbed while incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was also notified and responded to investigate the incident. The inmate was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released to return to the Silverdale Detention Center.

Those charged are as follows:

· Dewayne Lawery

· James Dupree

· Leonta Epps

· Christopher Kenney

· Luster Deloney

· Jesse Ridley

· Xavier Bickerstaff

Each of the inmates above has been charged with the following in relation to the first incident:





· Attempted first-degree murder (TCA 39-13-202)

· Aggravated riot (TCA 39-17-303)

· Contraband in penal institution (TCA 39-16-201)

On April 24, at 12:11 a.m., another altercation occurred that resulted in five inmates claiming that they had been stabbed by other inmates within the center. Three of the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries and were then returned to Silverdale Detention Center. The other two victims were treated onsite by medical personnel.

The alleged victims of the second stabbing incident will not cooperate with the investigation and declined to prosecute their alleged attackers.

All individuals who were injured as a result of these two altercations have been seen multiple times by medical personnel and continue to receive any necessary medical care.