7 Inmates Charged In Silverdale Stabbing On April 23

Friday, April 30, 2021

Two separate stabbing incidents occurred at the Silverdale Detention Center on Friday, April 23and during the early morning of April 24Seven inmates have been charged in the incident by HCSO detectives.

 

The first incident took place on April 23, at approximately 7:50 p.m.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office Corrections Division was made aware of an inmate that had been stabbed while incarcerated at the Silverdale Detention Center. The HCSO Criminal Investigations Division (CID) was also notified and responded to investigate the incident. The inmate was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries and was treated and released to return to the Silverdale Detention Center. 

 

Those charged are as follows:

·        Dewayne Lawery
·        James Dupree 
·        Leonta Epps 
·        Christopher Kenney 
·        Luster Deloney 
·        Jesse Ridley 
·        Xavier Bickerstaff 

Each of the inmates above has been charged with the following  in relation to the first incident:

·        Attempted first-degree murder (TCA 39-13-202) 
·        Aggravated riot  (TCA 39-17-303)
·        Contraband in penal institution  (TCA 39-16-201)

 

On April 24, at 12:11 a.m., another altercation occurred that resulted in five inmates claiming that they had been stabbed by other inmates within the center. Three of the five victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment for non-life threatening injuries and were then returned to Silverdale Detention Center. The other two victims were treated onsite by medical personnel. 

 

The alleged victims of the second stabbing incident will not cooperate with the investigation and declined to prosecute their alleged attackers.

 

All individuals who were injured as a result of these two altercations have been seen multiple times by medical personnel and continue to receive any necessary medical care.

 


April 30, 2021

Grand Jury Got Back To Work Early As COVID Cases Began To Drop

April 30, 2021

City Council Expected To Make Juneteenth The 12th Paid Holiday For City Employees

April 30, 2021

Hamilton County Property Reappraisals Have Now All Been Mailed Out


The two Hamilton County Grand Juries got back to work early as COVID cases began to lower. Hugh Moore, who heads the Concurrent Grand Jury, said the panel has completed a second term while ... (click for more)

The City Council is expected to vote May 11 to make Juneteenth Independence Day the 12th paid holiday for city employees. Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod had urged passage of the new holiday ... (click for more)

The property value reappraisal notices for all properties within Hamilton County have been mailed, Assessor Marty Haynes said. He said, "The reappraisal process is revenue-neutral for local ... (click for more)



Opinion

The Loss Of Thinking Inductively

Victor Davis Hanson is an oasis in a vast common sense desert. He is a professor emeritus at Cal State, Fresno and a senior fellow at Stanford University’s Hoover Institution. His recent analysis of what’s happening in many of our universities deserves attention. An issue he raised is the reason for this post. Graduation from many colleges and universities today with a Bachelor ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An Unconscionable Insult

The Chattanooga Chamber of Commerce, just five years removed from being chosen as the best in all of the United States, has just crashed and burned. Chamber president Christy Gillenwater, surely spurred by Board Chair and black activist Valoria Armstrong, shook the Chatttanooga business community to its core Thursday. When it was learned the “woke” movement has generated a Chamber-led ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Country Club Set To Host 2021 NCAA D2 Women's South Regional

For the second time in three years Lee University has been selected by the NCAA Division II Championships Committee to host the 2021 NCAA Division II Women's South Regional. The competition will take place Monday-Wednesday, May 3-5, 2021, and will once again take place at the beautiful Cleveland Country Club. The nation's top women's golf programs will descend on the City ... (click for more)

Dalton's McGrew SSAC Women's Golf Coach Of The Year

The SSAC released the year-end 2020-21 women's golf award winners Thursday, highlighted by William Carey's Nichakorn Prapsripoom being named Player of the Year and Jim McGrew being named Coach of the Year for the third time. Prapsripoom is ranked second in the Golfstat Head-to-Head Rankings and won the 2021 Individual SSAC Championship. Rijos is a five-time first-team selection, ... (click for more)


